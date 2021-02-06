Liverpool’s Diogo Jota reveals his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team after hitting FUT Champs Rank 1

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has revealed his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team after going 30-0 in FUT Champs Weekend League and grabbing the top spot in the world.

Just like everyone else, professional footballers enjoy a few games of FIFA in their spare time. Many players with, and against, teammates on away day trips, but some go hard on the competitive side.

They’ll dive into FIFA Ultimate Team’s FUT Champs mode and test themselves against the best of the best. Some fare better than others, with Liverpool’s Diogo Jota being the undisputed top dog.

The Portuguese star has spoken about his love for FIFA in the past, dominated Premier League tournaments, and even gone 30-0 before too. But now, he’s gone one better as the #1 player on PlayStation.

Jota, who is currently missing for Liverpool through injury, revealed the incredible feat on his Instagram story. “Just said I would play until I lose,” he joked, with his 30-0 record sitting there as a strong flex.

As noted, going 30-0 is no easy feat – and doing it twice is impressive. But being able to rank above everyone else, at least for the time being, as the best player on your console is something else.

The 24-year-old obviously has some help given that he has a 99-rated pro player card, and some icons, but he still gives in to the meta. He uses Nick Pope, Ferland Mendy, Kyle Walker in-form, and Headliners James Tavernier in the backline.

GK: Nick Pope – 84

LB: Ferland Mendy – 83

RB: James Tavernier – 86

CB: Raphael Varane – 88

CB: Kyle Walker – 86

CDM: Patrick Vieira – 88

CM: Ruud Gullit – 90

CM: Diogo Jota – 99

CAM: Eusebio – 91

ST: Ronaldo – 94

ST: Kylian Mbappe – 90

𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖 𝐎 𝐑 𝐋 𝐃 🌍@DiogoJota18 pic.twitter.com/9EZaBsk3eq — DiogoJota Esports (@diogojotaegames) February 6, 2021

The Liverpool forward hasn’t made many changes to achieve the mean feat. Last time we saw his team, he was using Adama Traore at left-back and Cristiano Ronaldo in midfield.

Obviously, the changes will have helped a little bit, but there’s no denying the Portuguese’ talent with the sticks.