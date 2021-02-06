Logo
Liverpool’s Diogo Jota reveals his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team after hitting FUT Champs Rank 1

Published: 6/Feb/2021 15:53

by Connor Bennett
Diogo Jota's pro card in FIFA 21
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has revealed his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team after going 30-0 in FUT Champs Weekend League and grabbing the top spot in the world.

Just like everyone else, professional footballers enjoy a few games of FIFA in their spare time. Many players with, and against, teammates on away day trips, but some go hard on the competitive side.

They’ll dive into FIFA Ultimate Team’s FUT Champs mode and test themselves against the best of the best. Some fare better than others, with Liverpool’s Diogo Jota being the undisputed top dog.

The Portuguese star has spoken about his love for FIFA in the past, dominated Premier League tournaments, and even gone 30-0 before too. But now, he’s gone one better as the #1 player on PlayStation.

Diogo Jota celebrates in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
EA SPORTS
Diogo Jota was in red-hot form for Liverpool prior to his injury.

Jota, who is currently missing for Liverpool through injury, revealed the incredible feat on his Instagram story. “Just said I would play until I lose,” he joked, with his 30-0 record sitting there as a strong flex.

As noted, going 30-0 is no easy feat – and doing it twice is impressive. But being able to rank above everyone else, at least for the time being, as the best player on your console is something else.

The 24-year-old obviously has some help given that he has a 99-rated pro player card, and some icons, but he still gives in to the meta. He uses Nick Pope, Ferland Mendy, Kyle Walker in-form, and Headliners James Tavernier in the backline.

  • GK: Nick Pope – 84
  • LB: Ferland Mendy – 83
  • RB: James Tavernier – 86
  • CB: Raphael Varane – 88
  • CB: Kyle Walker – 86
  • CDM: Patrick Vieira  – 88
  • CM: Ruud Gullit – 90
  • CM: Diogo Jota – 99
  • CAM: Eusebio – 91
  • ST: Ronaldo – 94
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe – 90

The Liverpool forward hasn’t made many changes to achieve the mean feat. Last time we saw his team, he was using Adama Traore at left-back and Cristiano Ronaldo in midfield.

Obviously, the changes will have helped a little bit, but there’s no denying the Portuguese’ talent with the sticks.

RB Leipzig’s Justin Kluivert has ICON-stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team uncovered

Published: 6/Feb/2021 1:59

by Bill Cooney

Dutch footballer Justin Kluivert has had his ICON-filled FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, and some players are surprised the powerful cards in his line-up don’t include his father.

Justin Kluivert is a rising star in Dutch football, currently on loan from Roma to RB Leipzig, the 21-year-old is already making waves in the Bundesliga.

Like a lot of football stars both young and old, Kluivert enjoys himself some Ultimate Team from time to time, and recently an investigative FIFA player on Reddit found what seems to be his ICON-stacked lineup.

EA Sports
Kluivert is the son of legendary Dutch striker Patrick Kluivert.

Kluivert’s team isn’t much different than other pro player’s squads, with his exclusive pro card starting alongside some former and current legends of the game on a team that’s easily worth a few million FUT Coins.

With a ton of ICONs, and a few Champion’s League cards as well, here’s his team, as revealed by ‘AHXIX11’ on Reddit:

  • LW: Justin Kluivert — 99
  • ST: Erling Haaland TOTT — 88
  • ST: Ronaldo Mid ICON — 94
  • RW: Mohammed Salah — 90
  • CM: Ruud Gullit Prime ICON — 93
  • CM: Ronaldinho Base ICON — 89
  • LB: Alphonso Davies RTTF — 86
  • CB: Paolo Maldini Mid ICON — 92
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk Record Breaker — 91
  • RB: Carlos Alberto Torres Mid ICON — 90
  • GK: Lev Yashin Mid ICON — 91

Just played against Justin Kluivert (RB Leipzig) in Rivals from FIFA

While Kluivert’s squad is absolutely stacked, it doesn’t include his father Patrick Kluivert, whose Prime ICON (rated a 91 OVR) could be an excellent upgrade for Haaland at Striker.

You’d think it would be the dream of any FIFA player to score goals while lining up alongside the world-famous footballer who raised them, but maybe Justin just doesn’t want to share the spotlight with dear old dad.

It’s also worth noting that Kluivert’s teammate Marcel Sabitzer’s TOTY Honorable Mention card is absent as well (and we can’t blame him, looking at the price tag that came with it).

It’ll be interesting to see if this team gets worse as the Dutchman and RB Leipzig get deeper into the season, or if he manages to keep it in top shape throughout the remainder of the schedule.