Bayern’s Alphonso Davies reveals his insane FIFA 22 Ultimate Team XI

Bayern Munich’s superstar full-back Alphonso Davies is one of the fastest FIFA 22 players in the game, and his Ultimate Team isn’t exactly slow either.

EA SPORTS releases its newest title on October 1 for all versions, with Ultimate Edition owners gaining early access on September 27.

With many members of the community getting a headstart and splurging on FUT packs already, it appears Davies is one of those players that are pretty much set already.

FIFA 22: Alphonso Davies reveals Ultimate Team

If you expected his side to be full of other Bayern Munich players, you will be disappointed – as the Canadian star has opted for a hybrid side that incorporates Premier League, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 cards.

Interestingly, he’s not using one of the FIFA 22 meta formations just yet, but with that much talent, we’re sure he’s up to any task put in front of him.

The full team can be seen below:

GK: Alisson

RB: Walker

CB: Varane

CB: Lacroix

LB: Davies

LM: Sterling

CDM: Kante

CM: Maradona

CM: Pogba

RM: Torres

ST: Mbappe

The picture was posted to his Instagram story on September 27, and has since been doing the rounds on Reddit and other social media platforms. As you can see, it’s a really impressive lineup, which must be worth over 2 million coins in-game, easily.

It’s always good to see what the real professional players are up to in FIFA 22, and some of them impress massively. Last year, for example, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota reached the top-ranked spot in the world at one stage, and that’s just one example.

The game is still in its infancy, so we’ll likely see more and more top players unveil their squads in the future – but this is not a bad start.