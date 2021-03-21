Liverpool fans will love Diogo Jota's unique FIFA 21 FUT Champs team - Dexerto

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has been using a unique FIFA 21 Ultimate Team line-up in FUT Champs that Reds fans will love as its full of his teammates.

Just like everyone else, football stars love to unwind with a few games of FIFA. However, just like on the pitch, some are much better than others.

In the Premier League, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota is the undisputed king. He won last year’s ePremier League event, defeating now-teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final. Plus, he’s gone 30-0 on FUT Champs Weekend League more than once.

The Portuguese forward’s usual Ultimate Team is the same as others – his 99-rated Pro Player card lines up up-front while he’s surrounded by Icons. However, during the March 19-March 22 round of FUT Champs, he’s busted out a unique team.

Doing away with all the ICONs and top-rated players in FIFA 21, Jota instead went for a team that is full of his Liverpool teammates. Though, he’s not just using their base cards.

His 99-rated Pro Player card lines up alongside Team of the Year Virgil Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, while in-form Roberto Firmino and Joe Gomez also get a start.

Future Stars Curtis Jones and Freeze Sadio Mane lead the line as well. It’s only Alisson who is represented by his base card, which Jota must prefer instead of his Champions League version.

Diogo Jota’s all-Liverpool FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

GK: Alisson – 89

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – 96

CB: Joe Gomez – 85

CB: Virgil Van Dijk – 96

LB: Andrew Robertson – 91

CDM: Gini Wijnaldum – 89

CM: Mohamed Salah – 94

CM: Diogo Jota – 99

CAM: Roberto Firmino – 88

ST: Curtis Jones – 88

ST: Sadio Mane – 92

➡️ LIVERPOOL FC Weekend League Challenge 💥@DiogoJota18 will play his WL with full @LFC squad! 🗓️ Today

⏲️ 8 pm (🇵🇹/🇬🇧)

💻 https://t.co/mVr2ne2z2e See you later! 😎 pic.twitter.com/p8OYVhxhKt — DiogoJota Esports (@diogojotaegames) March 20, 2021

Though Liverpool have been struggling this season, they’re not short on special cards in FIFA 21. Jota could easily make some upgrades, mainly taking Freeze Firmino over his Team of the Week card.

Regardless of that, it is a unique line-up, representing his club side in a way we’ve only really seen from one other pro before – Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr.