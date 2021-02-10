Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe has an incredible FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Emile Smith Rowe is a rising star in North London, assisting his way into becoming a first-team regular. But he’s not just a promising young footballer: his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad is pretty impressive, too.

The 20-year-old England international has won over fans and critics of Arsenal alike, going from an under 23 rotational player while coming back from injury, to a key component of Arsenal’s attacking force.

The team looks markedly better with him in it, and he might be able to attribute that to getting in some serious game time on FIFA 21, putting in the reps against his opponents.

Emile isn’t the only player that likes to turn to FIFA in his downtime. Earlier in February, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota hit Rank 1 in FUT Champs, cementing his status as the Premier League’s greatest FIFA player.

No doubt, though, that Smith Rowe will be gunning for that title, and he’s put together a solid team to try and compete in Ultimate Team.

Sitting himself alongside some legends of the sport and some of the top current stars across the Premier League and La Liga, here’s Smith Rowe’s squad, as found by ScottSteer on Reddit.

Emile Smith Rowe’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad

GK: Alisson (90)

Alisson (90) RB: Kyle Walker (85)

Kyle Walker (85) CB: Virgil Van Dijk (90)

Virgil Van Dijk (90) CB: Raphael Varane (86)

Raphael Varane (86) LB: Ferland Mendy (83)

Ferland Mendy (83) CDM: N’Golo Kante (88)

N’Golo Kante (88) CM: Kevin De Bruyne (91)

Kevin De Bruyne (91) CM: Michael Essien (87)

Michael Essien (87) CAM: Emile Smith Rowe (99)

Emile Smith Rowe (99) ST: Ronaldo (94)

Ronaldo (94) ST: Pele (95)

While this squad isn’t the insanely expensive work of art we’ve come to expect from top players, who will often have squads full of ICONs and Team of the Year players, it’s still certainly a respectable team.

It definitely conforms to the preferred meta picks, so Smith Rowe knows what he’s doing when it comes to Ultimate Team.

It does beg the question though… Why no Arsenal players? Maybe Emile has his sights set on Liverpool, Manchester City or Real Madrid, based on who he’s playing himself next to.