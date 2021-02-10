Logo
Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe has an incredible FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 10/Feb/2021 16:08

by Jacob Hale
Emile Smith Rowe is a rising star in North London, assisting his way into becoming a first-team regular. But he’s not just a promising young footballer: his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad is pretty impressive, too.

The 20-year-old England international has won over fans and critics of Arsenal alike, going from an under 23 rotational player while coming back from injury, to a key component of Arsenal’s attacking force.

The team looks markedly better with him in it, and he might be able to attribute that to getting in some serious game time on FIFA 21, putting in the reps against his opponents.

Emile isn’t the only player that likes to turn to FIFA in his downtime. Earlier in February, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota hit Rank 1 in FUT Champs, cementing his status as the Premier League’s greatest FIFA player.

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

No doubt, though, that Smith Rowe will be gunning for that title, and he’s put together a solid team to try and compete in Ultimate Team.

Sitting himself alongside some legends of the sport and some of the top current stars across the Premier League and La Liga, here’s Smith Rowe’s squad, as found by ScottSteer on Reddit.

Emile Smith Rowe’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad

  • GK: Alisson (90)
  • RB: Kyle Walker (85)
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk (90)
  • CB: Raphael Varane (86)
  • LB: Ferland Mendy (83)
  • CDM: N’Golo Kante (88)
  • CM: Kevin De Bruyne (91)
  • CM: Michael Essien (87)
  • CAM: Emile Smith Rowe (99)
  • ST: Ronaldo (94)
  • ST: Pele (95)
Emile Smith Rowe’s FUT 21 squad.

While this squad isn’t the insanely expensive work of art we’ve come to expect from top players, who will often have squads full of ICONs and Team of the Year players, it’s still certainly a respectable team.

It definitely conforms to the preferred meta picks, so Smith Rowe knows what he’s doing when it comes to Ultimate Team.

It does beg the question though… Why no Arsenal players? Maybe Emile has his sights set on Liverpool, Manchester City or Real Madrid, based on who he’s playing himself next to.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 20 live: release time, leaks, predictions

Published: 10/Feb/2021 7:47

by Isaac McIntyre
The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 20, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

This week is looking like a dream for meta FIFA 21 players ⁠— if EA SPORTS decides to be generous, we could be seeing Raphael Varane and Memphis Depay in TOTW 20.

Depay, who often finds his way into the FUT meta, will be boosted to an 88 rating for two goals, and Varane may find himself with an upgraded in-form for a similar double haul against Huesca last weekend. English stars like Jesse Lingard (who struck early West Ham on loan) and Phil Foden may also be included.

On top of that, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was key for Milan. He had a similar match-winning performance to Jonathan David (OTW), Angelino, and Pedro Gonçalves, though the last star will likely miss out due to his new Future Stars SBC.

German keeper Manuel Neuer could also be in with a shout.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 20 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Varane could climb to an “87” rating after his two-goal haul last weekend.

Team of the Week 20 start time

On Feb. 10, FIFA publishers EA will release the twentieth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 20 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 20 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 20 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 20 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 20 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made sure Milan walked away with the win this round.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 20 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 20 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
  • Fernando Muslera – Galatasaray
  • Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • Jonathan Schmid – Freiburg
  • Yukinari Sugawara – AZ Alkmaar
  • Raphael Varane – Real Madrid
  • Moussa Niakhaté – FSV Mainz 05
  • Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco
  • Joan Jordan – Sevilla
  • Elvis Rexhbecaj – FC Koln
  • Phil Foden – Manchester City
  • Jesse Lingard – West Ham United
  • Kerem Demirbay – Bayer Leverkusen
  • Gaëtan Laborde – Montpellier
  • Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad
  • Noa Lang – Club Brugge
  • Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • Memphis Depay – Lyon
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan
  • Jonathan David – Lille
  • Donyell Malen – PSV
  • Jean-Pierre Nsame – Young Boys
  • Goran Pandev – Genoa
Memphis Depay struck twice against Strasbourg to seal a 3-0 win for Lyon.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 20.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!