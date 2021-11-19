How to complete Julian Draxler Player Moments FIFA 22 SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS have dropped a new FIFA 22 Player Moments SBC for German star Julian Draxler, celebrating his scintillating volley in PSG’s 6-2 win against Bordeaux in 2017. We’ve got the best SBC solutions for the lowest cost right here.
Julian Draxler’s strike against Bordeaux — a clean left-foot volley after a big intercepting run — was one of the goals of the Ligue 1 2017-18 season. Now, it’s being immortalized in FIFA 22 in the form of a Player Moments SBC for the German PSG star.
If you are looking for some strong links to other Ligue 1 stars, Draxler’s latest SBC is worth a crack — we’ve got the best solutions for the lowest cost here.
FIFA 22 Draxler Player Moments SBC
Julian Draxler Player Moments in-game stats
Draxler’s Player Moments card is a very well-rounded one, with four stats rated 85 or above. With four-star skills and five-star weak foot too, he can be a big threat at the edge of the box, either feeding in passes to your strikers or taking a chance himself with 87 Long Shots.
He can be played pretty flexibly too — slap an Engine Chemistry Style on him if you want to run him like a pure attacking midfielder, or an Anchor if you want a more defensive option.
How to complete FIFA 22 Draxler Player Moments SBC
PSG
- # of players from PSG: Min 1
- In-Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- # of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Small Gold Players Pack
Solution
- Cost: 20,000 to 22,000 coins
Ligue 1
- # of players from Ligue 1: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 85
Team Chemistry: Min 65
Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
- Cost: 62,000 to 70,000 coins
Germany
- # of players from Germany: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 87
Team Chemistry: Min 55
Reward: Mega Pack
Solution
- Cost: 160,000 to 171,000 coins
FIFA 22 Draxler Player Moments SBC cost
With three squads, including a 87-rated one, Draxler’s Player Moments SBC isn’t the cheapest. It’ll set you back 244,000 to 263,000 coins depending on platform.
- PlayStation: 244,000 coins
- Xbox: 258,000 coins
- PC: 263,000 coins
However if you have the fodder and want some strong links to some of FIFA 22’s best players coming out of Ligue 1, it’s worth attempting the SBC before it expires on November 25.