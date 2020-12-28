How to complete Fernando Torres ICON SBC in FIFA 21 – requirements, solutions, cost

EA Sports has released a trio of new ICON SBCs including one for Spanish legend Fernando Torres and we have all the info you need to know to unlock it quickly and cheaply.

A prolific goalscorer, Fernandes made a reputation for himself as one of the hardest-working strikers in the world during his time playing, time after time setting himself up for spectacular goals.

His brand new Mid ICON card is now available through a series of SBCs, so let’s take a look at the stats before we get into how you can unlock it as cheaply and quickly as possible.

Fernando Torres ICON SBC stats

Fernando Torres ICON SBC Requirements & Cost

Being as ICON cards are some of the best, and most highly sought-after cards in Ultimate Team, this is one set of requirements that you simply won’t be able to complete cheaply or quickly. Altogether, it should run you roughly 920,000 to 1,300,000 FUT Coins depending on your platform of choice.

There are eight (yes eight) Squad Building Challenges you have to complete as well in order to finish this up, and we’ve got them all listed below, along with the rewards you get for each one. So in addition to Torres, you’re also getting eight various packs as well:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

El Niño

Number of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

The Reds

Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Blues Silverware

Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

National Idol

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

League Finesse

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Fernando Torres ICON SBC solutions

Be sure to check back soon as we will be posting solutions for every SBC listed above as soon as they become available, to make things even easier, none will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

As far as time goes, that’s one thing that shouldn’t really be an issue. You’ll have 2 months (eight weeks from December 28) to complete it, so if you really want to take things slow, you could knock out one a week and still unlock this Torres Card.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest news updates, solutions, and more for ICON and other SBCs as EA puts them out.