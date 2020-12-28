Logo
FIFA

How to complete Fernando Torres ICON SBC in FIFA 21 – requirements, solutions, cost

Published: 28/Dec/2020 19:24

by Bill Cooney

Share

EA Sports has released a trio of new ICON SBCs including one for Spanish legend Fernando Torres and we have all the info you need to know to unlock it quickly and cheaply.

A prolific goalscorer, Fernandes made a reputation for himself as one of the hardest-working strikers in the world during his time playing, time after time setting himself up for spectacular goals.

His brand new Mid ICON card is now available through a series of SBCs, so let’s take a look at the stats before we get into how you can unlock it as cheaply and quickly as possible.

Fernando Torres ICON SBC stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Torres’ Mid ICON card in FIFA 21.

Fernando Torres ICON SBC Requirements & Cost

Being as ICON cards are some of the best, and most highly sought-after cards in Ultimate Team, this is one set of requirements that you simply won’t be able to complete cheaply or quickly. Altogether, it should run you roughly 920,000 to 1,300,000 FUT Coins depending on your platform of choice.

There are eight (yes eight) Squad Building Challenges you have to complete as well in order to finish this up, and we’ve got them all listed below, along with the rewards you get for each one. So in addition to Torres, you’re also getting eight various packs as well:

Born Legend

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Bronze
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

El Niño

  • Number  of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

The Reds

  • Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Blues Silverware

  • Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

National Idol

  • Number of players from Spain: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

League Finesse

  • Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Fernando Torres ICON SBC solutions

Be sure to check back soon as we will be posting solutions for every SBC listed above as soon as they become available, to make things even easier, none will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

As far as time goes, that’s one thing that shouldn’t really be an issue. You’ll have 2 months (eight weeks from December 28) to complete it, so if you really want to take things slow, you could knock out one a week and still unlock this Torres Card.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest news updates, solutions, and more for ICON and other SBCs as EA puts them out. If you do unlock Torres, send us a clip and let us know how he worked out!

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 14 predictions: Sterling, Leno, Lenglet

Published: 28/Dec/2020 7:22

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 Team of the Week TOTW 14 predictions.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 14 is just around the corner, and it’s looking like an interesting lineup. So, let’s dive into our predictions for TOTW 14, as well as which Silver Star will make the cut this time around too.

Games are coming thick and fast in European football, especially in the Premier League, where some teams are playing three games a week as 2020 finally comes to a close.

In the Premier League, the battle for the top spots continues to heat up, with Raheem Sterling leading Manchester City to a 2–0 win against Newcastle, and Bernd Leno playing a crucial role in Arsenal’s shock 3–1 upset over Chelsea.

Gylfi Sigurðsson also proved decisive for Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton, as the Blues clinched a vital 1–0 victory to move into second above Leicester and United.

Raheem Sterling in FIFA 21.
EA SPORTS
Sterling booked his TOTW 14 with a man of the match performance against Newcastle last weekend.

In Italy, center back  Milan Škriniar stamped his authority on a cagey 2–1 win for Inter, while Suso was key for Sevilla. Also in La Liga, Rubén García Santos had a hand in both Osasuna’s goals, and up in the north Ibrahima Wadji scored a hat-trick for FK Haugesund.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu was impressive in Milan’s 3–2 win ⁠— he made all three goals ⁠— while Barcelona’s Clément Lenglet seems a shoo-in for his goal against Valladolid.

Speaking of Barca, there’s also a chance Messi gets a record-breaker card (the Argentinian just cleared Pelé’s record of most goals with a single club), but considering he just got a Champions League card, EA may choose to skip him.

Without further ado, here’s how Team of the Week 14 could shape up.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 14 Predictions

Goalkeepers

  • Bernd Leno ⁠— Arsenal
  • Heinz Lindner ⁠— Basel
  • Uğurcan Çakır ⁠— Trabzonspor

Defenders

  • Milan Škriniar Inter Milan
  • Clément Lenglet ⁠— Barcelona
  • Mario Hermoso Canseco ⁠— Atlético Madrid
  • Marcel Tisserand ⁠— Wolfsburg
  • Jason Denayer ⁠— Lyon
  • Philipp Max ⁠— PSV Eindhoven

Midfielders

  • Hakan Çalhanoğlu ⁠— Milan
  • Xeka ⁠— Lille
  • Bukayo Saka ⁠— Arsenal
  • Alexandru Maxim ⁠— Gaziantep FK
  • Bruno Fernandes ⁠— Manchester United
  • Robert Taylor ⁠— SK Brann
  • Florian Sotoca ⁠— Lens

Forwards

  • Moussa Konaté ⁠— Amiens
  • Raheem Sterling ⁠— Manchester City
  • Suso ⁠— Sevilla
  • Franck Ribery ⁠— Fiorentina
  • Rubén García Santos ⁠— Osasuna
  • Odsonne Edouard ⁠— Celtic
  • Sergi Canós ⁠— Brentford

Silver Star

  • Gaetano Letizia
EA SPORTS
Messi may miss out despite breaking Pelé’s long-standing record last week.

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 13 and EA could have their own plans – we are in the middle of the Freeze promo after all, and some of the players we’ve chosen might be getting a card for that soon. 

As always, we don’t have to wait that long to find out though! Team of the Week 14 will be released on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 6pm GMT. Keep your eyes peeled!