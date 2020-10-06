 How to get loyalty in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to get loyalty in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 6/Oct/2020 12:24

by Connor Bennett
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Loyalty makes its return in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, meaning you can get slight chemistry boosts from loyal players. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Building the perfect Ultimate Team lineup can be a bit of a headache in FIFA, unless you’ve taken the time needed beforehand to put plans in place.

Advertisement

On top of needing players, you also need to decide on the best formation for your style of play, and pick out the best custom tactics. These choices can be in line with the game’s ever-evolving meta, or just how you feel comfortable playing the game. 

You also need chemistry. This will make your squad feel and play like a team that have been together for a few seasons rather than just cobbled together overnight. And that’s where loyalty comes into play.

Advertisement
Team lineup in FIFA 21
Screenshot via EA Sports
Having links between players in FIFA is key.

How loyalty works in FIFA 21

Having loyal players means that your team chemistry will receive a slight boost, but you still need players to be in the right position and have links to fellow teammates or countrymen. 

Getting loyalty, though, couldn’t be simpler and you have two options. First off, you can just pack a player. By having a first owner card, you won’t have to go through the method needed for the second way to get loyalty.

That second way is through playing games with the card, or cards, in your lineup. After playing ten games with a new card, that player will become loyal to your club and receive a slight chemistry boost. 

Advertisement

Play games to get loyalty in FIFA 21

  1. Buy a player off the market
  2. Add them to your lineup
  3. Play 10 games with them in the team
  4. The player will then receive a loyalty boost to their chemistry
Manuel Neuer card in FIFA
Screenshot via EA Sports
Players with loyalty have a little green shield on their card.

No loss FIFA 21 loyalty glitch discovered in Ultimate Team

Each year, though, players typically find a way to build up this loyalty faster than normal through a loyalty glitch. This typically involves leaving games, but that can put a loss on your record and affect your DNF standing.

In FIFA 21, Xbox players have already found a way to leave Squad Battles without receiving a loss but while still picking up the chemistry boost. 

However, as these pop up every year, it probably won’t be all that long before EA find a way to patch things to make it right in FIFA 21. 

So, that’s everything you need to know about building up loyalty in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. 

Advertisement

If anything changes, and that’s pretty unlikely as the formula has worked for a few years now, you’ll be able to find the latest news and updates over on Twitter – @UltimateTeamUK.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 1 countdown: OTW release time & players

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:17

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 OTW cards with Werner, Thiago
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ones to Watch

With the launch of FIFA 21 seeing millions of football fans across the globe start competing to try and become the best in FIFA Ultimate Team, the first Ones to Watch promo team is fast approaching. Here’s everything we know about it.

Ones to Watch follows players that have transferred to other teams, promising them upgrades for every time they make a new promo such as Team of the Week, Team of the Tournament and more.

Advertisement

As such, OTW cards are highly desirable, and if you get a decent one at the start of the year, you could see a lot of improvements as the season unravels.

So, here’s everything we know about Ones to Watch in FIFA 21, including release dates and times, the players included and more.

Advertisement
Nathan Ake Manchester City FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Nathan Ake is a confirmed OTW player after his transfer from Bournemouth to Manchester City.

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch release date & time

We now know that the Ones to Watch is going to be up and running soon, with its first availability on the weekend of launch. Here are the dates for the cards being released:

  • October 9-16: OTW Team 1
  • October 16-21: OTW Team 2
  • October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2

It’s worth noting that you will get a Guaranteed OTW Item if you preordered the game before August 14, and the card you receive will be based on which date you open the pack, in correspondence with the dates above.

Most FIFA promos drop at 6pm BST (11am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5am AEDT), so expect packs to be available from that time starting October 9.

Advertisement

Confirmed OTW players

So far, a small selection of players have been confirmed as Ones to Watch cards, though we expect more to be announced over time.

AC Milan FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
A number of players and clubs are featured in the first OTW team of FIFA 21.

Here are the confirmed players that will feature in the opening weeks of FIFA 21 Ones to Watch:

  • Timo Werner – 85 – RB Leipzig to Chelsea
  • Gareth Bale – 83 – Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur
  • Hakim Ziyech – 85 – Ajax to Chelsea
  • Thiago – 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool
  • Martin Odegaard – 83 – Real Madrid
  • Achraf Hakimi – 83 – Real Madrid to Inter Milan
  • Allan – 83 – Napoli to Everton
  • Nathan Ake – 79 – AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City
  • Luis Suarez — 87 — Barcelona to Atletico Madrid
  • Kai Havertz — 85 — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

Tonali OTW SBC

As well as these, Sandro Tonali (77 OVR, on loan from Brescia to AC Milan) is the first OTW SBC in FIFA 21.

Advertisement

We’ve written up a guide on the cheapest way to complete the SBC if you’re looking to get Tonali in your squad.

Ones to Watch predictions

On top of the confirmed players above, there are several we expect to see have their OTW cards announced soon.

Advertisement

Here’s who we’re expecting to see included:

  • Leroy Sane – 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich
  • Ferran Torres – 81 – Valencia to Manchester City
  • James Rodriguez – 82 – Real Madrid to Everton
  • Blaise Matuidi – 83 – Juventus to Inter Miami
  • Ben Chilwell – 81 – Leicester City to Chelsea
  • Jude Bellingham – 69 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund
  • Gabriel – 78 – Lille to Arsenal
  • Victor Osimhen – 79 – Lille to Napoli
  • Willian – 82 – Chelsea to Arsenal
  • Rodrigo – 82 – Valencia to Leeds
  • Donny van de Beek – 83 – Ajax to Manchester United
  • Miralem Pjanic – 85 – Juventus to FC Barcelona
  • Arthur – 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus
  • Jonathan David – 79 – Gent to Lille
  • Dani Parejo – 85 – Valencia to Villarreal
  • Reiner Jesus – 71 – Loan, Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund
  • Everton – 81 – Gremio to Benfica

As these are only our predictions, don’t put too much stock into that list, but we would be surprised if at least a few of these players don’t get OTW cards.

In the meantime, you can check out @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest news and updates regarding FIFA 21.