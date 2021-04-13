How to complete Saul Niguez Moments Player SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA Sports has rolled out a brand new Player Moments SBC for Spanish defensive midfielder Saul Niguez, and we have all the info you’ll need to complete the SBC as quickly and cheaply as possible.

Player Moments cards commemorate a highlight reel-worthy moment from a player’s career, in the case of Saul, its for his amazing solo goal against Bayern in UCL 15/16.

Coming in at an 89 OVR, the RM would be a fine addition to any Spanish or La Liga side, so let’s take a look at the full requirements, followed by price and some of the cheapest solutions.

Saul Niguez Moments Player SBC: in-game stats

Saul Niguez Moments Player SBC: requirements

There are two different squads you’re required to build here: his longtime Atletico Madrid team and of course the Spanish domestic league La Liga. You’ll also get a pack reward for each individual set you complete, which can be found below along with the full requirements:

Atletico Madrid

Number of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

La Liga

Number of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Saul Niguez Moments Player SBC: cost

For two SBCs, Saul is a bit on the expensive side at a total cost of 328,000 to 401,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you play on.

Xbox: 328,000

328,000 PlayStation: 352,000

352,000 Origin: 401,000

Saul Niguez Moments Player SBC: cheapest solutions

Below are some of the cheapest possible solutions for this SBC we’ve been able to track down. As always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Atletico Madrid solution

La Liga solution

If you’re interested in completing this SBC and grabbing Saul for yourself, you’ll have until Tuesday, April 20 to do so. Considering there’s only two squads total here to build, that should be plenty of time.

For more FIFA 21 news, leaks, and promo coverage, follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.