FIFA 21 TOTW 29 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 29 will be dropping into Ultimate Team before long and it could be a nice squad, but a little Premier League heavy if our predictions are anything to go by.

Domestic football league campaigns across the globe are continuing at pace as we approach the business end of the season and champions start to be crowned.

In FIFA, that means the build-up to the annual Team of the Season promo can start to get underway, and if recent leaks are anything to go by, it won’t be long before those TOTS cards are filling up packs.

However, before we get there, we still have a few Team of the Week squads to get through. This week is TOTW 29 and it could be a tidy, if unspectacular squad if our predictions turn out to be spot on.

This week, we’ve got Trent Alexander Arnold, Toni Kroos, Allan Saint-Maximin, Christian Pulisic, and Wissam Ben Yedder headlining our predictions.

Alexander-Arnold bounced back from his England snubbing to propel Liverpool to a rare home win Saint-Maximin helped ease Newcastle’s relegation woes just a touch with a superb substitute cameo against Burnley.

Elsewhere, Leeds United’s win over Manchester City should see Stuart Dallas earn a TOTW card, while Wissam Ben-Yedder should finally get in not making the cut last week. The Monaco forward bagged two second-half goals against Dijon after coming on as a sub and could earn his third in-form card.

FIFA 21 TOTW 29 Predictions | Team of the Week 29

GK: Mike Maignan – Lille – 82→84→87

GK: Guilherme Marinato – Lokomotiv Moscow – 78→80

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool – 87→89

RB: Matteo Darmian – Inter Milan – 76→79

CB: Gautier Lloris – Auxerre – 67→76

CB: Martin Erlic – Spezia – 61→75

CDM: Atiba Hutchinson – Besiktas – 76→78

CM: Stuart Dallas – Leeds United – 73→79

CM: Suat Serdar – Schalke – 78→80

CM: Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – 88→89→90

CM: Fabian Ruiz – Napoli – 82→84→87

CM: Leandro Paredes – PSG – 79→81

CM: Jean-Paul Boëtius – Mainz – 76→78

LM: Allan Saint-Maximin – Newcastle United – 80→83→85

LW: Mohamed Elyounoussi – Celtic – 76→81→84

RM: Jarrod Bowen – West Ham United – 77→81→83

RM: Ismaïla Sarr – Watford – 78→82→84

RW: Emi Buendia – Norwich City – 77→80

CAM: Daichi Kamada – Frankfurt – 76→78

CAM: Ever Banega – Al-Shabab – 83→85→87

CF: Martin Kobylanski – Braunschweig – 68→76

LF: Christian Pulisic – Chelsea – 81→83

ST: Alex Lacazette – Arsenal – 83→86

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco – 84→86→87→90

ST: Haris Seferovic – Benfica – 75→78

ST: Teemu Pukki – Norwich City – 76→81→83

ST: Wahbi Khazri – Saint Ettiene – 76→79

ST: Karim Adeyemi – RB Salzburg – 69→74→77

ST: Adis Jahović – Goztepe – 73→79

TOTW 29 Silver Stars prediction – Tyler Boyd

As for a Silver Stars card, this week we’ve gone with the pacey Tyler Boyd. We tipped the American, who plys his trade in the Turkish Super Lig, for a TOTW card a few weeks back but it never came to fruition.

He’s been in fine form recently for Sivasspor, bagging two goals against Antalyaspor and was well in with a shout of being Man of the Match.

ICYMI, @Tyler__Boyd scored two first half goals for @SivassporKulubu in their 4-2 win at Antalyaspor earlier today. The #USMNT winger has five goals in 10 appearances since joining the club on loan in February. 👏 https://t.co/QpctB3gjYE — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) April 7, 2021

FIFA 21 TOTW 29 release time

As ever, these are purely our predictions for Team of the Week 29 and aren’t official. EA has the final say, and with TOTS lurking, they may hold off on one or two big players.

This week, Team of the Week will release on Wednesday, April 14 at 6 PM but if there any changes, you’ll find updates on our Twitter accounts – @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.