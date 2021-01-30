Logo
FIFA

How to complete Ronaldo Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: requirements, solutions, cost

Published: 30/Jan/2021 13:45

by Connor Bennett
Cristiano Ronaldo Flashback SBC card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA SBC Solutions FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have thrown it back all the way to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United days with a new Flashback SBC. Here’s how you can get his new card.

The Flashback and Player Moments squad building challenges are incredibly popular in FIFA Ultimate Team as fans can celebrate a player’s most memorable moment or season. 

The newest one might be the best we’ve seen, however, as it takes Cristiano Ronaldo all the way back to his Manchester United days. 

What unusual about this Ronaldo card is that it isn’t as highly rated as his recent 98-overall Team of the Year card but he comes all the way down to an 87-overall. Though, he’s still incredibly good in-game. 

Flashback Ronaldo in-game stats & SBC requirements

Now, some of the SBCs in FIFA 21 can be a bit ridiculous with the requirements – with some Player of the Month cards requiring upwards of six separate squads to complete it. 

In the case of Ronaldo, you only need three – one celebrating his Liga Nos roots, one for his success at United, and another that celebrates just how good he was at lighting up the Premier League. 

They’re not incredibly difficult requirements, but you will need to part with a few high rated players as well as some special cards like Team of the Week.

  • Rising Star: Min. 1 player from Liga Nos, Min. 1 in-form player, Min. 80 Squad Rating, Min. 80 Team chemistry
  • Old Trafford Glory: Min. 1 player from Manchester United, Min. 1 in-form player, Min. 84 Squad Rating, Min. 75 Team chemistry
  • League Finesse: Min. 1 player from Premier League, Min. 1 in-form player, Min. 86 Squad Rating, Min. 65 Team chemistry
Screenshot of Ronaldo's Flashback card in-game stats
FUTBIN
Ronaldo might be an 87, but his Flashback card has some nice stats.

Cheap Flashback Ronaldo SBC solutions

With Ronaldo being reduced to an 87-overall, some players might assume that this SBC is incredibly cheap. Well, it’s not that cheap, but it’s also not too expensive either.

According to FUTBin, it can set you back anywhere between 275k-300k, regardless of what platform you play on. However, we’ve got a solution for each part of the SBC that should save you a few coins. 

Screenshot of FIFA cards for an SBC Screenshot of FIFA cards for an SBC Screenshot of FIFA cards for an SBC

If you need to save up the coins to get the new Ronaldo, you’ve got until February 19th to do so. After that, this special card will be gone for good. 

Though, if you’v already got your hands on him, let us know how the Portuguese superstar gets on in-game by tweeting us @UItimateTeamUK

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Objectives for Grealish TOTY & Messi 12th Man

Published: 29/Jan/2021 19:42 Updated: 29/Jan/2021 20:07

by Bill Cooney

Share

EA has rolled out a brand-new set of objectives for FIFA 21 Team of the Year 12th Man Lionel Messi loan, and an Honorable Mention for Jack Grealish, and both could be yours for nothing if you have the right cards.

The big story of this year’s Team of the Year vote was that Messi didn’t end up making the starting XI. Generally considered one of the best players on Earth right now, it was a shock not seeing him on the day they announced the starting squad.

We should have known the Argentine couldn’t be kept away from FIFA 21’s celebration of the best of the best though, and wouldn’t you know it, EA announced him as the 12th Man after voting wrapped up on Jan 29.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa also has a new objective for making the TOTY Honorable Mentions list, so let’s take a look at stats for both players before getting into requirements

Messi 7-Match Loan TOTY in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Messi’s 7-match loan card.

Messi’s regular gold card is already a 93 OVR, but the 12th Man TOTY bumps him up to an insane 98 with the stats to match. Pace is up 8 to 93, Shooting is 98, Passing 97, and Dribbling 99. As far as non-ICON right-wingers go, you can’t do much better than this.

Messi 7-Match Loan TOTY Objectives

There are only four requirements here to knock out and get this supercharged version of Messi temporarily for yourself. The great thing about Objectives is that you don’t necessarily need to spend any FUT Coins either, but you will need a bit of skill and finesse to complete them quickly.

These objectives will only be around for another week (7 days) until Friday, February 5, so if you want to get them done we’d recommend starting now. The requirements and their individual rewards are listed below:

The Finishing Touch

  • Score 4 Finesse goals in Rivals.
    • Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Success in Six

  • Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)
    • Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP

TOTY Through Ball

  • Assist 12 goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)
    • Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP

10-Match Master

  • Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)
    • Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Jack Grealish Objectives in-game stats

FUTBIN
In-game stats for Jack Grealish’s TOTY Objectives card.

Up from an 80 OVR on his regular Gold card, Grealish is now sitting at an 87. Every stat sees at least a seven-point increase from there, with Dribbling at 91, Passing 89, Pace 85, and  83 Shooting. Not too bad for an attacking midfielder you can get for basically nothing.

Grealish Honorable Mention TOTY Objectives

There are five objectives here to unlock the Englishman, and like Messi’s, they’ll only be around for a week (7 days) until February 5. His card will be yours to keep forever once you do get them done, though. The full list, along with rewards for each, is down below:

Precise Passer

  • Assist with a Through Ball in 2 separate matches using English players in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters
    • Reward: GOLD PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Midfield Magic

  • Score a Finesse goal in 3 separate matches using Midfielders with min. 4* Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters
    • Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Letting Fly

  • Score 3 Outside of the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters
    • Reward: SMALL ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Successful Seven

  • Win 7 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters
    • Reward: PREMIUM GOLD PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Steady Scoring

  • Score in 12 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters
    • Reward: ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Messi might only be a 7-game loan, but you can easily get him cheaper here than for his full card. If you do decide to go for him, or Grealish here, let us know how they work out for you on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.