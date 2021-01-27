EA SPORTS adds another Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) card to FIFA 21 after each one that passes, celebrating top player performances with a special FUT card SBC. After seeing January play out, we’ve got some predictions.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and even the likes of West Ham have surged up the table during the month. Standout performances from each of those stand their players in good stead for nominee contention this time.

In a domestic league season like no other in recent times, a handful of losses can see title challengers slip down to outside the Champions League places, and those in midtable skyrocket with just a couple of positive results. It’s been an unpredictable campaign, so far.

After seeing a number of stars shine brighter than others this calendar month, let’s run through our FIFA 21 POTM predictions. Bruno Fernandes was the winner last time, meaning he got a new 92-rated card in-game.

FIFA 21 POTM predictions: Premier League (January)

Tomas Soucek

Ilkay Gundogan

Paul Pogba

Bukayo Saka

James Maddison

James Ward-Prowse

Alex Iwobi

Matheus Pereira

The Premier League Player of the Month award will be confirmed at some stage in February, as we look back at the results, goals, assists, and performances of teams. Each rising side in the table has players that have dragged them across the finish line in games.

For our picks, Gundogan picks himself as he just can’t stay off the scoresheet at the moment. Pogba looks rejuvenated of late, scoring goals and producing big performances, and then there’s even space for Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka. He has provided the dynamism Mikel Arteta’s men sorely lacked since cementing his place in the side, scoring against Newcastle, Southampton, and West Brom.

Whether or not these will be the nominees for the next Premier League POTM award remains to be seen. Once we know, we’ll be the first to inform you @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.