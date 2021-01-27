Logo
FIFA 21 January POTM Premier League predictions

Published: 27/Jan/2021 11:47

by David Purcell
EA SPORTS adds another Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) card to FIFA 21 after each one that passes, celebrating top player performances with a special FUT card SBC. After seeing January play out, we’ve got some predictions. 

Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and even the likes of West Ham have surged up the table during the month. Standout performances from each of those stand their players in good stead for nominee contention this time.

In a domestic league season like no other in recent times, a handful of losses can see title challengers slip down to outside the Champions League places, and those in midtable skyrocket with just a couple of positive results. It’s been an unpredictable campaign, so far.

After seeing a number of stars shine brighter than others this calendar month, let’s run through our FIFA 21 POTM predictions. Bruno Fernandes was the winner last time, meaning he got a new 92-rated card in-game.

FIFA 21 POTM predictions: Premier League (January)

  • Tomas Soucek
  • Ilkay Gundogan
  • Paul Pogba
  • Bukayo Saka
  • James Maddison
  • James Ward-Prowse
  • Alex Iwobi
  • Matheus Pereira

The Premier League Player of the Month award will be confirmed at some stage in February, as we look back at the results, goals, assists, and performances of teams. Each rising side in the table has players that have dragged them across the finish line in games.

For our picks, Gundogan picks himself as he just can’t stay off the scoresheet at the moment. Pogba looks rejuvenated of late, scoring goals and producing big performances, and then there’s even space for Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka. He has provided the dynamism Mikel Arteta’s men sorely lacked since cementing his place in the side, scoring against Newcastle, Southampton, and West Brom.

Whether or not these will be the nominees for the next Premier League POTM award remains to be seen. Once we know, we’ll be the first to inform you @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 18 live: release time, leaks, predictions

Published: 27/Jan/2021 7:10

by Isaac McIntyre
Eden Hazard celebrates in FIFA 21 Team of the Week TOTW 18.
The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 18, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

Each FIFA release, there’s an interesting Team of the Week ⁠— one that finds itself squeezed right in the middle of the Team of the Year celebrations. This year, it’s TOTW 18.

While many of the year’s top stars have already been included in a stunning TOTY lineup, which includes top-class picks like Ronaldo, De Bruyne, and Mbappe, the year’s 18th in-form squad certainly won’t disappoint either;  Eden Hazard, Joao Felix, Karim Benzema, and Frenkie De Jong could all be in for a shout.

On top of that, we could see Burnley’s Nick Pope slotted in for his titanic efforts at Anfield. He helped end Liverpool’s 68-match unbeaten streak at home with a heroic clean sheet and a MOTM performance.

Mauro Icardi and Borna Barišić may also be included.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 18 start time

On Jan. 27, FIFA publishers EA will release the fifteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 18 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 18 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 18 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 18 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard, but this could be the week they do it again.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 18 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 18 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 18 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Nick Pope – Burnley
  • Jiří Pavlenka – Werder Bremen
  • Youcef Atal – Nice
  • Borna Barišić – Rangers
  • Nico Elvedi – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • Marcelo – Lyon
  • Moussa Niakhaté – Mainz
  • Cristian Romero – Atalanta
  • Petros – Al Nassr
  • Arthur – Juventus
  • Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • Sergio Canales – Real Betis
  • Filip Kostic – Frankfurt
  • Eden Hazard – Real Madrid
  • Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma
  • Bernard Mensah – Besiktas
  • Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid
  • Mauro Icardi – PSG
  • Mattia Zaccagni – Hellas Verona
  • Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
  • Myron Boadu – AZ Alkmaar
  • Reza Ghoochannejhad – PEC Zwolle
So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 18.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!