FIFA 21 Global Series & eWorld Cup: Schedule, start dates, how to qualify - Dexerto

With FIFA 21 now officially launched, and millions of players across the world looking to create the best squad possible on Ultimate Team, we take a look at this season’s schedule for the FIFA 21 Global Series and, the pinnacle of FIFA esports, the eWorld Cup.

This year, EA SPORTS will be providing $3 million to competitors across multiple regions, with the biggest winners taking home the lion share of the cash at FIFA majors and, of course, the eWorld Cup.

There are many different leagues, tournaments and events that players can compete in throughout the season, so let’s take a look at everything you need to know.

FIFA 21 Global Series schedule

The FIFA 21 Global Series is the circuit in which all aspiring competitors can try to make a name for themselves and qualify for the major tournaments.

Between November 2020 to June 2021, every major region will have a number of qualifying spots up for grabs to reach playoffs.

Each region will have the following number of qualifiers, though no more than 1024 entrants can take part in one qualifying tournament.

Europe: 5 Qualifiers each on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

North America: 5 Qualifiers each on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

South America: 5 Qualifiers each on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

East Asia: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4

West Asia: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4

Oceania: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4

South Africa: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4

All qualifiers will be double elimination, and players will be seeded based on Global Series Points — you can scroll down this page to find out how to compete in Global Series events and earn more points.

Here are the dates that Global Series qualifiers will take place, so see which weekends are available in your region and make sure you’re free to put your best foot forward.

Europe North America South America East Asia West Asia & South Africa Oceania November 28-29, 2020 December 12-13, 2020 November 21-22, 2020 December 12-13, 2020 November 21-22, 2020 December 12-13, 2020 January 9-10, 2021 January 23-24, 2021 December 12-13, 2020 February 20-21, 2021 January 23-24, 2021 January 23-24, 2021 February 6-7, 2021 February 20-21, 2021 January 23-24, 2021 March 27-28, 2021 March 27-28, 2021 February 20-21, 2021 March 6-7, 2021 March 27-28, 2021 February 20-21, 2021 – – – April 10-11, 2021 April 17-18, 2021 March 27-28, 2021 – – –

FIFA 21 eWorld Cup

The eWorld Cup is the pinnacle of the competitive FIFA season, where competitors can become stars and make themselves hundreds of thousands of dollars.

As of yet, there is no set date announced for the eWorld Cup, but it typically takes place in August each year with 32 players — 16 on Xbox, 16 on PS4 — competing to be crowned FIFA world champion.

How to compete in the FIFA 21 Global Series

To take part in the FIFA 21 Global Series and kickstart your esports career, there are six key steps that EA have laid out to help you know what you need to do.

Here’s what they are:

Register to compete in the FIFA 21 Global Series between October 9, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Achieve FUT Champions Verification by reaching Elite 1 in a single Weekend League before December 31. Earn points in FUT Champions based on your best Weekend League performance each month. For example, if you get 30 wins out of 30 one weekend and 29 in the rest of the month, you will get 30 Global Series points. Earn points in Online Qualifiers, as detailed above, with regional qualifiers being the primary way to earn a spot in regional playoffs. Represent a football club in domestic leagues, each of which will have automatic qualification spots into regional playoffs — this is where you can expect to find some of the top competition. Qualify for the regional playoffs, facing off against the best of the best in your region, for hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize pool and a chance to qualify for the FIFA eWorld Cup. Here’s how many players will qualify for playoffs in each region: Europe, PlayStation 4 – 64 Players

Europe, Xbox One – 64 Players

North America, PlayStation 4 – 16 Players

North America, Xbox One – 16 Players

South America, PlayStation 4 – 32 Players

South America, Xbox One – 16 Players

West Asia & South Africa, PlayStation 4 – 16 Players

East Asia, PlayStation 4 – 8 Players

Oceania, PlayStation 4 – 8 Players

So, that’s everything we know so far about the FIFA 21 Global Series and the eWorld Cup.

You best get building your Ultimate Team now, as qualifiers will be popping up before you know it, and you want to give yourself the best chance to be in the money when the eWorld Cup finally rolls around.