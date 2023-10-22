EA FC 24: How to complete Flashback Iago Aspas SBC – Solution & cost

EA Sports released a new Flashback Iago Aspas SBC for EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team. Here’s how football fans can add the 87 OVR to their FUT roster.

FUT players have an opportunity to turn the clock back with a new Flashback Squad Building Challenge in EA Sports FC 24.

A new 87 OVR card of RC Celta ST Iago Aspas is now available in FUT, one released amidst the Trailblazers promo.

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can complete the new Flashback Iago Aspas SBC.

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

There are three teams that need to be completed in order to complete the Flashback Iago Aspas SBC in EA FC 24. Here’s a look at all the requirements for the three:

Top Form

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83 OVR

Reward: Small Gold Players Pack

Spain

Spain players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84 OVR

Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack

LaLiga

LaLiga players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Flashback Iago Aspas SBC:

Top Form

CB Paulina Dudek (84 OVR)

CM Stanislav Lobotka (84 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

GK Unai Simon (83 OVR)

TOTW Dodi Lukebakio (82 OVR)

CB David Garcia (82 OVR)

LW Ramona Bachmann (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (81 OVR)

CDM William Carvalho (81 OVR)

CDM Nemanja Matic (81 OVR)

This part of the Flashback Iago Aspas SBC will cost around 18,000 Coins.

Spain

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

CB Paulina Dudek (84 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (84 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

LWB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

CM Koke (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

GK Bella Bixby (84 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (79 OVR)

This part costs around 14,000 Coins.

LaLiga

CM Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (86 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (85 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

CB Millie Bright (85 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (84 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

LWB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

CM Koke (84 OVR)

The third lineup will cost about 46,000 Coins. In total, expect to pay around 80,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Flashback Iago Aspas SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on November 22, 2023.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto's EA Sports FC 24 content.

