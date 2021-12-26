How to complete Nicolas Cozza FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard SBC: Cost & solutions

EA SPORTS have released a new Winter Wildcard promo SBC in FIFA 22 for Montpellier HSC back Nicolas Cozza. Here’s all the info you’ll need to knock it out.

FIFA 22’s popular FUTMAS promo has gotten another face-lift after EA SPORTS kicked off the game’s new Christmas event Winter Wildcards on December 17.

Winter Wildcard items receive permanent boosts inspired by past, present, and potential future FUT player upgrades, and Cozza comes in at a decent 85 OVR.

He’s rocking 85’s in Physicality and Pace, as well as 87 Defending. Let’s take a look at the full stats, before going over requirements and more.

FIFA 22 Nicolas Cozza Winter Wildcard SBC

Nicolas Cozza Winter Wildcard in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Cozza Winter Wildcard SBC

There’s two sets of requirements you’ll need to complete to unlock Coutinho’s new Winter Wildcard promo item in FIFA 22: Ligue 1 and France.

All of the requirements for each are listed below, along with a cheap solution.

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

France

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Cozza Winter Wildcard SBC price

Altogether, this SBC to unlock FIFA 22’s Cozza Winter Wildcard item will cost you around 103,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 103,000 on Xbox, and 105,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete these SBCs.