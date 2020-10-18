 How to complete Matuidi OTW SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete Matuidi OTW SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost

Published: 18/Oct/2020 19:29

by Albert Petrosyan
EA SPORTS

Share

EA SPORTS have released a new SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team for Blaise Matuidi’s Ones to Watch special card, and we’ve got the requirements, in-game stats, solutions, cost, and everything else you need to unlock it.

With Ones to Watch being the active promo in FUT 21 right now, EA SPORTS have released another one for players to grab via SBC – Blaise Matuidi.

Advertisement

Matuidi made his move to the MLS and Inter Miami this offseason from Juventus along with Gonzalo Higuain, and the two international stars were pitted against each other by EA to see who the fans want to receive a OTW card.

Needless to say, the French midfielder beat out his Argentinian teammate and now has his first special card in the new title. All of the details for completing his new squad building challenge can be found below.

Advertisement

Blaise Matuidi OTW in-game stats

Matuidi OTW SBC FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
In-game stats for Matuidi’s OTW SBC card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT.

Since Matuidi hasn’t received any special cards this year, his OTW is identical to his 83-rated base card. As far as pure defensive midfielders go, the World Cup winner boasts all the necessary stats in Defending and Physicality, along with decent-enough Pace, Passing and Dribbling to survive in the midfield.

The only negatives are ones that have always plagued his cards: it only has a two-star weak foot and skill moves, which is why higher-skilled players have always avoided his items.

Blaise Matuidi OTW SBC requirements, solutions, cost

The good news is that unlocking this card via the SBC is actually incredibly cheap; FIFA database site FUTBIN estimates it cost between 16,000 and 18,000 coins on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There’s only one squad you need to submit, and the requirements for it are not complicated at all:

Advertisement
  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Here are some of the cheapest solutions for this challenge – without requiring any position-change cards or loyalty.

Matuidi's OTW SBC FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Cheapest solution for Matuidi’s OTW SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT.
Matuidi OTW SBC FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Another cheap solution for Matuidi’s OTW SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT.
Matuidi OTW SBC FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Another cheap solution for Matuidi’s OTW SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT.

Is this SBC worth it?

Whether or not you should do this SBC and get this card is entirely based on if he fits in your squad. As mentioned above, for now, the OTW’s stats are identical to Matuidi’s regular gold card, so you’d be spending way more for an item that’s between 2,000 and 3,000 coins.

That said, if the French star begins to tear up the MLS for Inter Miami, or picks up a cheeky In-Form during an international break for France, his live item would upgrade to become even better, at which point you’d start seeing the value of doing this challenge.

Advertisement

Either way, you have only until Wednesday, October 21 to do the SBC before it expires for good.

FIFA

Best full-backs to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 18/Oct/2020 17:37

by Joe Craven
Trent Alexander Arnold in FIFA 21 next to logo
EA Sports

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Defending is more important than ever in FIFA 21, so you need the right players to back up your actions. Here, we’re running through our top recommendations for full backs in Ultimate Team, the perfect men to get forward and support the attacks but remain solid in defense when required.

Long gone are the days of holding X/A and being able to successfully jockey an opponent away from goal. Recent FIFA titles have made manual defending seriously important, with defenders left to strafe, jockey and slide when instructed to – and not when the AI does it for you.

Advertisement

This means you need the right players to back up your defensive actions. Ideally, a full-back will be quick and have high defensive stats, as well as decent crossing/passing to launch your attacks forward.

The problem is that the best come with seriously high price tags. For this list, we’re going to avoid the most expensive full-backs, because most players can’t afford them. We obviously recommend Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he’s pretty pricey at the moment.

Advertisement

We’re also going to try and vary leagues and nationalities, meaning whatever team you’re building, there’ll be a player for you to consider.

Prices (taken from FUTBIN) are live, so expect to see some fluctuations if you decide to go for these cards. All stats are also provided by FUTBIN. The list is also in no particular order.

Best cheap full-backs in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Sergio Reguilon – Tottenham Hotspur

Sergio Reguilon FIFA 21 stats in FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Reguilon signed for Spurs this season, and is a top Premier League option at left-back.

OVR: 83

Advertisement

Price: 2,500 on PS4, 3,400 on Xbox and 3,500 on PC

Ricardo Pereira – Leicester City

Ricardo Pereira FIFA 21 stats in FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Ricardo Pereira is one of the highest-rated RBs in the PL, but is available very cheaply.

OVR: 85

Price: 12,500 on PS4, 16,400 on Xbox and 14,000 on PC

Advertisement

Juan Bernat – PSG

Juan Bernat stats in FIFA 21 from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Juan Bernat is probably your best LB option for Ligue 1 teams, and one of the best for Spanish XIs.

OVR: 83

Price: 1,900 on PS4, 2,200 on Xbox and 2,000 on PC

Advertisement

Youcef Atal – Stade Rennais

Youcef Atal FIFA 21 stats from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Youcef Atal, with no stats below 70, is the perfect all-round full-back, and an absolute bargain.

OVR: 79

Price: 900 on PS4, 1,000 on Xbox and 1,100 on PC

Juan Cuadrado – Juventus (Piemonte Calcio)

Juan Cuadrado FIFA 21 stats from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Cuadrado is infamous in FIFA circles, featuring as a rapid winger in past games. His switch to RB means he’s an excellent, pacy full-back.

OVR: 81

Price: 11,000 on PS4, 8,000 on Xbox and 10,000 on PC

Nico Schulz – Borussia Dortmund

Nico Schulz FIFA 21 stats from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Nico Schulz has long been a pacy full-back in FIFA, and this year’s game is no different.

OVR: 80

Price: 3,600 on PS4, 3,000 on Xbox and 5,000 on PC

Yuri Berchiche – Athletic Club Bilbao

Yuri Berchiche's FIFA 21 stats in FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Yuri Berchiche is a seriously cheap option for LB, and boasts seriously good all-round stats.

OVR: 83

Price: 1,800 on PS4, 2,200 on Xbox and 2,000 on PC

Alejandro Grimaldo – Benfica

Alejandro Grimaldo FIFA 21 stats in FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Grimaldo rounds off our full-back list, taking the top spot when it comes to Portuguese top-flight defenders.

OVR: 84

Price: 1,800 on PS4, 2,200 on Xbox and 2,000 on PC

That brings our list of best full-backs in FIFA 21 to a close. For more FIFA 21 guides, news, leaks, and more – follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.