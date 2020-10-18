How to complete Matuidi OTW SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have released a new SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team for Blaise Matuidi’s Ones to Watch special card, and we’ve got the requirements, in-game stats, solutions, cost, and everything else you need to unlock it.

With Ones to Watch being the active promo in FUT 21 right now, EA SPORTS have released another one for players to grab via SBC – Blaise Matuidi.

Matuidi made his move to the MLS and Inter Miami this offseason from Juventus along with Gonzalo Higuain, and the two international stars were pitted against each other by EA to see who the fans want to receive a OTW card.

Needless to say, the French midfielder beat out his Argentinian teammate and now has his first special card in the new title. All of the details for completing his new squad building challenge can be found below.

Blaise Matuidi OTW in-game stats

Since Matuidi hasn’t received any special cards this year, his OTW is identical to his 83-rated base card. As far as pure defensive midfielders go, the World Cup winner boasts all the necessary stats in Defending and Physicality, along with decent-enough Pace, Passing and Dribbling to survive in the midfield.

The only negatives are ones that have always plagued his cards: it only has a two-star weak foot and skill moves, which is why higher-skilled players have always avoided his items.

Blaise Matuidi OTW SBC requirements, solutions, cost

The good news is that unlocking this card via the SBC is actually incredibly cheap; FIFA database site FUTBIN estimates it cost between 16,000 and 18,000 coins on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There’s only one squad you need to submit, and the requirements for it are not complicated at all:

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Players in the Squad: 11

Here are some of the cheapest solutions for this challenge – without requiring any position-change cards or loyalty.

Is this SBC worth it?

Whether or not you should do this SBC and get this card is entirely based on if he fits in your squad. As mentioned above, for now, the OTW’s stats are identical to Matuidi’s regular gold card, so you’d be spending way more for an item that’s between 2,000 and 3,000 coins.

That said, if the French star begins to tear up the MLS for Inter Miami, or picks up a cheeky In-Form during an international break for France, his live item would upgrade to become even better, at which point you’d start seeing the value of doing this challenge.

Either way, you have only until Wednesday, October 21 to do the SBC before it expires for good.