How to complete Miroslav Klose Mid ICON FIFA 22 SBC: Loan, cost & solutions

EA have released a new SBC to unlock the Mid Icon of German Striker Miroslav Klose, and we have all the info you’ll need to knock it out. There’s also an option to grab it on loan, which we’ll look at as well.

ICON cards are some of the best player items available in FIFA 22, and every once in a while EA decide to make some available through Squad Building Challenges.

Legendary German striker Miroslav Klose was one of the two ICON SBCs added on November 8, the other being for Jay Jay Okocha. Klose’s Mid Icon card comes in at an 89 OVR, with well-rounded stats that could tip the scales in your favor during FUT matches.

Let’s take a look at this card’s full stats, before going over requirements for the loan and full versions.

FIFA 22 Klose Mid ICON SBC

Miroslav Klose Mid ICON in-game stats

Rewards:

2x Two Rare Gold Players Packs

1 Small Gold Players Pack

1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Mid ICON Miroslav Klose card — 89 OVR — ST

How to complete FIFA 22 Klose Mid ICON SBC

There are six different Squad Building Challenges you’ll need to turn in to unlock Klose’s Mid ICON card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Packs

Solution

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Die Roten

Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Gold Players Pack

Solution

League Legend

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

League Finesse

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Salto-Klose

Number of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Klose Mid ICON SBC price

All together, these six SBCs to unlock the FIFA 22 Klose Mid ICON card will cost you around 213,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 230,000 on Xbox, and 238,000 on Origin PC.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly.

FIFA 22 Klose Mid ICON SBC loan card

If you want to test out this card before going all-in, there is a five-match loan version available as well. In comparison, it only requires one challenge and it’s much cheaper to complete.

Miroslav Klose [5-match Loan]

Number of players from Germany: Min 1

Player Level: Min Silver

Player Level: Rare: Min 11

Rare: Min 11 Team Chemistry: Min 30

Team Chemistry: Min 30 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Mid ICON Miroslav Klose card [5-match loan]

Solution

FIFA 22 Klose Mid ICON SBC Loan price

Like we said this option is much cheaper than the full SBC. It will only run you around 5,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 6,000 on Xbox, and 7,000 on Origin PC.