How to complete Javier Hernandez Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

A new Flashback SBC is now live for LA Galaxy striker Javier Hernandez and we have all the info on how to grab his new card as quick and cheap as possible.

Chicharito was the first Mexican player to join Manchester United back in 2010, followed by stints on other teams and the Bundesliga, which this Flashback card harkens back to.

Celebrating his 2015-16 season for Bayer Leverkusen, this SBC went live on March 23, and you can see the stats that came with it, along with the requirements and everything else, down below.

FIFA 21 Flashback Hernandez requirements

The good news is that there are only two sets of squads you’ll need to build in order to complete this SBC called Rising Star and League Finesse.

Full requirements for these challenges and the smaller rewards you’ll receive for each are listed down below:

Rising Star

Number of players from Mexico: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Electrum Players Pack

League Finesse

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

FIFA 21 Flashback Hernandez cost

Now we get into price, and for an 89 OVR striker, the price tag for Hernandez actually isn’t all that bad. In total, it will run you about 71,000 to 87,000 FUT Coins in total, according to FUTBIN.

PS4: 71,000

XBox: 87,000

Origin: 81,000

FIFA 21 Flashback Hernandez solutions

We’ll be posting some of the cheapest solutions to Chicharito’s Flashback SBC right here as soon as they become available, and to make things easy as we always do, none will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

