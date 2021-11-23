How to complete FIFA 22 Tahith Chong SBC – Squad Foundations

EA SPORTS has released a brand new FIFA 22 Squad Foundations SBC for Birmingham City winger Tahith Chong. We’ve got stats, requirements, solutions, and everything you’ll need to know to knock it out yourself.

Squad Foundations SBCs are, just as the name implies, a way to build up your base roster of players in Ultimate Team.

For this upgrade Chong — whose normal card is only a 68 OVR Silver — gets a massive upgrade to 88 OVR and a double-digit increase in each individual stat as well.

The full stats for this Squad Foundations card are down below, along with requirements, solutions, and general price.

Tahith Chong Squad Foundations in-game stats

Tahith Chong Squad Foundations SBC

Chong FIFA 22 Squad Foundations SBC requirements

There is just one squad building challenge to complete in order to unlock Tahith Chong’s new Squad Foundations card.

The full list of requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution.

Solution

Tahith Chong Squad Foundations SBC price

According to FUTBIN’s solutions, this pair of squads to unlock Chong’s Squad Foundations card should cost you around 88,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 101,000 on Xbox, and 100,000 on Origin PC.

As always, keep in mind the FIFA market does like to fluctuate, so the total price could end up changing slightly by the time you complete this.