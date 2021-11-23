FIFA 22 TOTW 10 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 10 is arriving just in time for an Ultimate Team Black Friday event, and it could be pretty stacked if our predictions are right.
With the temperature getting ever colder as we approach the holiday season, things are starting to heat back up in the world of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
The winter months have, traditionally, given us some of the best promos and cards with the likes of Black Friday packs, FUTMAS, and Team of the Year typically coming in quick succession. This year has also seen the addition of the Numbers Up Adidas promo, with some cards being boosted up to 99 in certain stats.
While, as of writing, it remains to be seen if we’ll get a Black Friday or Cyber Monday event in FIFA 22, you can count on a new Team of the Week dropping into packs. So, let’s get into some predictions for TOTW 10.
Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week 10 are Sadio Mane, Toni Kroos, N’Golo Kante, Leonardo Bonucci, and Rodri. As we pointed out, it could be a pretty tasty bunch of new cards.
Mane led from the front as Liverpool dispatched of Arsenal 4-0, bagging a goal and an assist. As for Kroos, the German chipped in with two assists for Real in their win over Granada, picking up Man of the Match honors. Chelsea’s Kante could also grab an upgrade as he was imperious in the Blues’ win over Leicester. The Frenchman bagged a goal on his return to the King Power too.
Elsewhere, we’ve also gone for Felipe and Emmanuel Dennis as players who are well worthy of an upgrade. Watford’s Dennis was in fine form as the Hornets shocked Manchester United 4-1, ending Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as manager. Atletico’s Felipe seems a shoo-in after his match-winning goal and clean sheet against Osasuna.
FIFA 22 TOTW 8 Predictions | Team of the Week 8
- GK: Lukáš Hrádecký – Bayer Leverkusen
- GK: Joël Drommel – PSV Eindhoven
- GK: Rui Silva – Real Betis
- RWB: Kevin Akpoguma – Hoffenheim
- RWB: Graham Zusi – Sporting Kansas City
- LB: Iago – Augsburg
- LB: Frank Fabra – Boca Juniors
- CB: Jorge Cuenca – Getafe
- CB: Felipe – Atletico Madrid
- CB: Leonardo Bonucci – Juventus
- CDM: Rodri – Manchester City
- CDM: Ibrahim Sangare – PSV Eindhoven
- CDM: N’Golo Kante – Chelsea
- CM: Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
- CM: Alfred Duncan – Fiorentina
- CM: Mario Vrancic – Stoke City
- CAM: Emiliano Vecchio – Rosario Central
- CAM: Sonny Kittel – Hamburg
- RM: Romain Faivre – Stade Brest
- LM: Amine Gouiri – OGC Nice
- RW: Steven Berghuis – Ajax
- LW: Mario Pasalic – Atalanta
- LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
- CF: Lars Stindl – Borussia Monchengladbach
- ST: Jonathan David – Lille
- ST: Emmanuel Dennis – Watford
- ST: Deniz Undav – Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
- ST: Christian Benteke – Crystal Palace
- ST: Kodjo Fo Doh Laba – Al-Ain
- ST: Rhys Healey – Toulouse
Kante is 1 of 1 🤩
— Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) November 22, 2021
FIFA 22 TOTW 10 release time & date
Provided there are no hiccups on EA’s side, you’ll be able to grab the new Team of the Week 10 cards on Wednesday, November 24 at 6 PM GMT.
If any of the cards slip out ahead of time, as they have done in the last few weeks, you’ll be able to find the latest rumors and leaks in our weekly TOTW hub.
