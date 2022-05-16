How to complete FIFA 22 Paulinho SBC: TOTS Moments special card

A new FUT Team of the Season Moments SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for Leverkusen midfielder Paulinho. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FIFA 22 Bundesliga Team of the Season was revealed on May 13, and rewards stars in the German top flight with powerful cards that should stay meta until the end of the game’s lifecycle. Along with the release of the Premier League TOTS, FIFA also released a new Moments SBC for Paulinho as well.

Celebrating his superb brace against Wolfsburg in 2021/22 season, this SBC is a nice 92 OVR, a 19-point upgrade from his regular silver card. Boasting 94 Dribbling, 92 Passing, and 5-star skills moves, as well.

Advertisement

Here are the full stats, along with instructions on how to grab it for yourself.

FIFA 22 Paulinho TOTS Moments SBC

Paulinho TOTS Moments in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Paulinho TOTS Moments SBC

There are two different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Paulinho’s new Team of the Season Moments card in FIFA 22: Brazil and Bundesliga.

All of the requirements for each are listed down below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Paulinho TOTS Moments SBC cost

Paulinho’s Team of the Season Moments player item has some great stats, and is a fairly cheap SBC to complete as well.

In total, it should cost around 74,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 75,000 on Xbox, and 84,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Advertisement

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.