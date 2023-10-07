EA FC 24: How to complete RTTK Diego Carlos SBC – Solution & cost

The EA FC 24 RTTK promo continued on with a new 86 OVR Diego Carlos. Here’s how to complete the RTTK Diego Carlos SBC.

In addition to the Matteo Darmian Objectives challenge, EA FC 24 players can now pick up another RTTK card that went live during the second week of the promo.

An 86 OVR card of Aston Villa CB Diego Carlos is now available in FUT and can be obtained through a new Squad Building Challenge.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to complete the new RTTK Diego Carlos SBC in EA FC 24.

SBC Requirements

There are three teams that need to be completed in order to get the RTTK Diego Carlos card in EA FC 24. Here’s a look at all the requirements for the three:

Article continues after ad

Brazil

Brazil players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Premier League players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86 OVR

Reward: Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Each lineup requires eleven players.

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the RTTK Diego Carlos SBC:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Brazil

RW Beth Mead (87 OVR)

RB Lucy Bronze (87 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CM Clara Mateo (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

LW Lieke Martens (84 OVR)

CDM Koke (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

This part of this SBC will cost 30,000 Coins.

Premier League

RW Beth Mead (87 OVR)

RB Lucy Bronze (87 OVR)

CB Chris Smalling (84 OVR)

CM Stanislav Lobotka (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

This part of this SBC will also cost 30,000 Coins.

Article continues after ad

86-Rated Squad

CDM Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)

CM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

CAM Jill Roord (86 OVR)

CM Ilkay Gundogan (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

This collection of players will cost about 54,000 Coins, according to FUTBIN. In total, expect to pay around 115,000 Coins for the RTTK Diego Carlos SBC, depending on price fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on October 14, 2023.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?

Article continues after ad