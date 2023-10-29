EA FC 24: How to complete Centurions Marta SBC – Solution & cost

EA Sports released a Centurions Marta SBC in EA FC 24. Here are the requirements for the Marta SBC, plus solutions for each segment.

The Centurions promo in EA FC 24 continued on October 29 with a new Squad Building Challenge.

A day after Italian icon Andrea Pirlo received an upgrade, Brazilian women’s legend Marta now gets the Centurion treatment. The new 87 OVR Marta possesses 4-Star Weak Foot and 5-Star Skill Moves.

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can complete the Centurions Marta SBC in FUT.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

There are four teams that need to be completed in order to complete the Centurions Marta SBC in EA FC 24.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the four:

Brazil

Brazil players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84 OVR

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86 OVR

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Centurions Marta SBC:

Brazil

CB Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (84 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

CB Kalidou Koulibaly (84 OVR)

CM Christian Eriksen (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CAM Jonas Hofmann (83 OVR)

This part of the SBC will cost around 25,000 Coins.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

85-Rated Squad

GK Gregor Kobel (87 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

RW Domenico Berardi (85 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (84 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

CB Kalidou Koulibaly (84 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

This part costs around 65,000 Coins.

Top Form

TOTW Luis Alberto (87 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

RW Domenico Berardi (85 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (84 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

CB Kalidou Koulibaly (84 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

Expect this segment of the Centurions Marta SBC to cost around 70,000 Coins.

86-Rated Squad

ST Ewa Pajor (87 OVR)

CDM Lena Oberdorf (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CAM Amel Majri (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

CM Jess Fishlock (84 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (84 OVR)

The last part will cost around 95,000-100,000 Coins.

In total, expect to pay approximately 250,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Centurions Marta SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

Article continues after ad

This SBC will expire on November 12, 2023.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?