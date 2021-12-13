How to complete FIFA 22 Mertens Versus SBC: Which should you pick?

EA SPORTS has released a brand new FIFA 22 Player Pick SBC for Napoli Striker Dries Mertens as part of the FUT Versus promo. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

The new FUT Versus Promo kicked off on Friday, December 10, and with it EA released a Player Pick SBC for Belgian player Dries Mertens.

This Squad Building Challenge gives us the chance to pick between two different versions, Fire or Ice, of an 86 OVR player item. One has a boost to Passing, and the other has gets a boost in Shooting.

Which one should you pick up? We’ll get to that, but first let’s take a look at the full stats for both versions, and how to complete this SBC.

FIFA 22 Mertens Versus SBC – Player Pick Stats comparison

Fire Mertens in-game stats

Ice Mertens in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Mertens SBC

Requirements

There’s a pair of Squad Building Challenges you’ll have to complete to grab the version of Mertens’ Versus card you want: Belgium and Serie A TIM.

The full requirements are down below, along with a cheap solution for each as well.

Belgium

Number of players from Belgium: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Which Mertens should you pick — Fire or Ice?

Looking at the stats of each card, we have to say the Fire version — that increases Shooting stats — is more worth it than the Ice card that increases Passing. The Fire version still gives a nice boost to Passing too compared to his regular gold item, but it is more of an offensive threat overall.

FIFA 22 Mertens FUT Versus SBC cost

The total cost of this SBC should come out to about 123,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 127,000 on Xbox, and 127,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN solutions.

If you decide you want to unlock either of Mertens new Versus cards in FIFA 22, the SBC will be available until December 20.