FIFA 22 TOTW 13 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 13 will be arriving in Ultimate Team before you know it, and we’ve got a few predictions for who might make the cut.

With the holidays on the horizon, EA SPORTS have started the festivities with the arrival of new promos. FUTMas hasn’t yet hit Ultimate Team, but we have gotten the Versus promo.

This promo is a spin on what we’ve come to know and love as Freeze in previous FIFAs. Instead of just a Freeze upgrade, EA SPORTS are giving players the chance to get both Freeze and Fire cards – with each having a different stats boost depending on which one you opt to choose.

One promo that hasn’t changed, and never will, is Team of the Week. This week, we’re looking forward to TOTW 13, and it could have some handy cards if our predictions are anything to go by. So, let’s get into them.

Headlining our Team of the Week predictions this time around are David De Gea, Kylian Mbappe, Jorginho, Dusan Vlahovic, Nicolo Barella, and Thomas Delaney. As noted it could very well be a solid crop of players.

We’ve gone for Kylian Mbappe after he managed to brace a brace and man of the match honors for PSG against Monaco. As for David De Gea, we think he’s due a boost for his late-game heroics for Manchester United against Norwich City. Inter Milan’s Nico Barella deserves a nice upgrade after he managed to find the net twice against Cagliari.

Elsewhere, we’ve given a nod to Crystal Palace’s Conor Gallagher to get an overdue upgrade after he scored twice against Everton. Duje Caleta-Car and Karim Adeyemi are both worthy of new cards after stellar performances for Marseille and RB Salzburg respectively.

FIFA 22 TOTW 13 Predictions | Team of the Week 13

GK: David De Gea – Manchester United

– Manchester United GK: Rui Silva – Real Betis

– Real Betis GK: Jonas Omlin – Montpellier

– Montpellier LWB: Angelino – RB Leipzig

– RB Leipzig LB: David Raum – Hoffenheim

– Hoffenheim RB: Youcef Atal – OGC Nice

– OGC Nice RB: Cristiano Piccini – Valencia

– Valencia CB: Duje Caleta-Car – OM Marseille

– OM Marseille CB: Evan Ndicka – Frankfurt

– Frankfurt CB: Aissa Mandi – Villareal

– Villareal CDM: Thomas Delaney – Sevilla

– Sevilla CM: Conor Gallagher – Crystal Palace

– Crystal Palace CM: Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan

– Inter Milan CM: Jorginho – Chelsea

– Chelsea CM: Joao Novais – Alanyaspor

– Alanyaspor CM: Joe Aribo – Rangers

– Rangers CAM: Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

– Arsenal RM: Randal Kolo Muani – FC Nantes

– FC Nantes RM: Serdar Gurler – Konyaspor

– Konyaspor LM: Javi Puado – Espanyol

– Espanyol LW: Cristian Pavon – Boca Juniors

– Boca Juniors LW: Kylian Mbappe – PSG

– PSG LF: Marcus Edwards – Vitoria SC

– Vitoria SC CF: Pablo Sarabia – Sporting Lisbon

– Sporting Lisbon ST: Darwin Nunez – Benfica

– Benfica ST: Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina

– Fiorentina ST: Patson Daka – Leicester City

– Leicester City ST: Karim Adeyemi – RB Salzburg

– RB Salzburg ST: Michy Batshuayi – Beskitas

Kylian Mbappé has now scored 💯 Ligue 1 goals for Paris. 👏👏 He's still only 22. 😲#UCL pic.twitter.com/Vj5VvNYkwg — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 12, 2021

FIFA 22 TOTW 13 release time & date

As ever, we’ll find out if our predictions are right when Team of the Week 13 cards are added to packs on Wednesday, December 15 at 6 PM GMT.

If any cards manage to leak ahead of the official release, you’ll be able to find them inside our weekly Team of the Week hub.