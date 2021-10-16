How to complete FIFA 22 Fekir RTTK SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has released the first new FIFA 22 player SBC for the Road to the Knockout promo for French midfielder Nabil Fekir, and we’re going to show you exactly how to complete it.

FIFA 22 has done away with the old “Road to the Finals” promo in favor of something a little different in FIFA 22. For Road to the Knockout, we’ll follow some of the world’s most famous players as they work their way through various European competitions for a spot in the knockout rounds.

La Liga’s Real Betis could very well see some post season action, and now we have the chance to unlock the team’s attacking midfielder Fekir with this new squad building challenge.

So, let’s take a look at how to knock this SBC out quickly and for as few FUT Coins as possible.

How to complete FIFA 22 RTTK Fekir SBC

Fekir RTTK in-game stats

Rewards:

1 Small Gold Players Pack

1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Nabil Fekir RTTK card — 86 OVR — CAM

FIFA 22 RTTK Fekir SBC requirements

In total, there are just two different SBCs you’ll need to complete to unlock Fekir’s new Road to the Knockout card. All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Gold Players Pack

Solution

National Duty

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

So – there you have it! That’s how to complete Fekir’s brand new Road to the Knockout SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.

FIFA 22 Fekir RTTK SBC cost

Altogether it seems that the pair of SBCs to unlock Fekir will run you around 78,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 89,000 on Xbox, and 82,000 on Origin PC, very similar in range to de Ligt’s recent RTTK SBC.

Keep in mind, though, the FUT market can be volatile at the best of times, so these prices could very well end up fluctuating a bit.