How to complete FIFA 22 de Ligt RTTK SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has released the first new FIFA 22 player SBC for the Road to the Knockout promo for Dutch center back Matthijs de Ligt, and we’re going to show you how to complete it.

FIFA 22 has done away with the old “Road to the Finals” promo in favor of something a little different in FIFA 22. For Road to the Knockout, we’ll follow along with some of the world’s most famous players as they work their way through various European competitions for a spot in the knockout rounds.

Juventus (or Piemonte Calcio as they’re known in FIFA 22) is definitely in the running for some post-season action, and now we have the chance to unlock the team’s center back de Ligt with this new squad building challenge.

So, let’s take a look at how to knock this SBC out quickly and for as few FUT Coins as possible.

How to complete FIFA 22 RTTK de Ligt SBC

de Ligt RTTK in-game stats

Rewards:

2x Two Players Pack

1 Gold Pack

1 Small Gold Players Pack

1 Mixed Players Pack

1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Matthijs de Ligt RTTK card — 87 OVR — CB

FIFA 22 RTTK de Ligt SBC requirements

Altogether, there are six different SBCs you’ll need to complete to unlock de Ligt’s Road to the Knockout card. All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Gold Squad

Gold Players: Min 11

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Two Players Pack

Solution

Rare Gold Squad

Player Level: Min Gold

Rare: Min 11

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Two Players Pack

Solution

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Gold Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Gold Players Pack

Solution

National Duty

Number of players from the Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Solution

85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

So – there you have it! That’s how to complete de Ligt’s brand new Road to the Knockout SBC in FIFA 22 – using FUTBIN solutions.

FIFA 22 de Ligt RTTK SBC cost

Altogether it seems that the six de Ligt’s SBCs will run you around 80,000 on Playstation, 88,000 on Xbox, and 90,000 on Origin PC.

Keep in mind though, the FUT market can be a volatile beast at times, so these prices could end up fluctuating a bit.