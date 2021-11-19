How to complete FIFA 22 David Neres SBC – Squad Foundations

EA SPORTS has released a brand new FIFA 22 Squad Foundations SBC for Ajax winger David Neres. We’ve got stats, requirements, solutions, and everything you’ll need to know to knock it out yourself.

Squad Foundations SBCs are, just as the name implies, a great way to build up your base roster of players in Ultimate Team.

If you’re in need of a solid winger, this new 88 OVR Neres card might be just what you’re looking for. Rocking 92 Pace and Dribbling, this could definitely be an asset on the outside for a lot of teams.

The best part of this card has to be the five-star skills moves. You can see the full stat sheet down below.

Advertisement

David Neres Squad Foundations in-game stats

David Neres Squad Foundations SBC

Rewards

1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

David Neres Squad Foundations card — 88 OVR — RW

Neres FIFA 22 Squad Foundations SBC requirements

There are two squad building challenges to complete in order to unlock David Neres new Squad Foundations card: Brazil and Top Form.

The full requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

There you have it, how to complete David Neres’ new Squad Foundations SBC, all thanks to FUTBIN solutions.

David Neres Squad Foundations SBC price

Together this pair of squads to unlock the David Neres Squad Foundations card should cost you around 209,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 239,000 on Xbox, and 213,000 on Origin PC.

As always, keep in mind the FIFA market does like to fluctuate, so the total price could end up changing slightly by the time you complete this.