 How to complete FIFA 21’s Youcef Atal Road to the Final SBC - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21’s Youcef Atal Road to the Final SBC

Published: 10/Nov/2020 19:30

by Nate Searl
FIFA 21 RTTF Atal
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA SBC Solutions

The Europa League Road to the Final promo is live in FIFA 21, and there’s a new SBC featuring Youcef Atal from OGC Nice. Here’s how you can complete the SBC to earn the card for yourself. 

The first Squad Building Challenge for the Europa League Road to the Final promo is live featuring Yousef Atal, the Algerian RB from French club OGC Nice. As with all RTTF cards, he will receive live performance-based updates throughout the UEL.

Here’s more about his new card along with how to complete the SBC to earn it.

FIFA 21 Atal Road to the Final in-game stats

FIFA 21 Atal Road to the Final SBC
FUTWIZ
Atal gets a nice upgrade for his RTTF card

Atal has some big upgrades from his 79-overall gold card. His pace goes up from 91 to 94, which is big as an RB. His shooting, passing, physical, and dribbling stats all get noticeable increases as well. An 83 balance stat really helps him out while defending.

The biggest improvement, however, is his defense, which goes from 72 to 77. As an RB, having a good defense is mandatory. An 81 standing tackle and 80 slide tackle should help him win the ball back in key moments.

Youcef Atal SBC

You will only need to complete one challenge to unlock Atal. Here’s what it is, the solution, and how much it will cost you.

Requirements

  • Number of players from Ligue 1: Min. 1
  • TOTW Players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 80
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution:

FIFA 21 RTTF
FUTBIN
How to complete the Atal SBC

This solution doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes and should cost you around 27,000 FUT coins.

Is the Atal SBC worth doing?

Atal’s stats make him a competitive option as an RB. Since he plays for OGC Nice, he also gets good chemistry links with other players in the French league. So, if you’re looking for a good Ligue 1 RB, this challenge is well worth completing. Since he’s from Algeria, however, he doesn’t form many good chemistry links outside of that competition.

Make your choice fast, as the SBC expires on November 17 and you won’t be able to get the card in the future!

FIFA

How to preload FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X/S and PS5

Published: 10/Nov/2020 18:12

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS / Xbox / PlayStation

Share

FIFA 21 PS5 xbox series x

While FIFA 21 has been out for some time now, players will have to wait a little longer to upgrade their copy of the game to the next-gen version, but there’s a way to preload it to play as soon as it’s available on Xbox Series X and PlayStation5.

If you’ve been keeping up at all with what’s happening to FIFA with the switch to next-generation consoles, you’ll know that the game officially launches on the Series X and PS5, with all the necessary upgrades, on December 4.

If you’re upgrading your console within the same family — e.g. from PS4 to PS5 — you’ll be eligible for a free upgrade thanks to EA’s Dual Entitlement, as soon as the game officially drops.

But, you will be able to preload the game beforehand, meaning you won’t have to wait any longer than necessary and can get the ball rolling as soon as possible on December 4. Here’s how.

EA SPORTS FIFA 21 dual entitlement PS5 Xbox Series X
EA SPORTS
EA are letting FIFA 21 players upgrade for free.

How to preload FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X/S

While you don’t necessarily have to upgrade thanks to Xbox’s backwards compatibility, there’s little reason not to.

With the Xbox officially launching, players are getting stuck into the action, but you can actually preload the next-gen FIFA 21 update ahead of time. All you’ve got to do is follow these steps:

  1. Turn on the Xbox Series X/S console.
  2. Click the Xbox button on the controller.
  3. Head over to My Games and Apps.
  4. Click Full Library, then All Owned Games.
  5. Download FIFA 21 Xbox Series X|S from there.
FIFA 21 next gen trailer screenshot Virgil Van Dijk and Raheem Sterling
EA SPORTS
The next-gen upgrade improves graphics and takes FIFA to the next level.

How to preload FIFA 21 on PS5

With the PlayStation 5 not yet out at the time of writing, it’s not exactly clear how preloading games will work on the new console.

That said, we can guess based on the PS4 interface, and how it works on Xbox, that you’ll need to sign in to your account on the PS5 and head over to your games library, with the ability to preload the game ahead of time from there.

With the PS5 launching on November 12 in the United States, that’s when we’ll know for sure how you can preload the game.

What about physical copies of FIFA 21?

The situation is a little trickier if you’ve purchased a physical copy of FIFA 21, as opposed to a digital edition.

To upgrade your physical disc copy of the game, you will have to visit ea.help.com and provide the support helper with your EA account information. This should, hopefully, be a seamless transition.

For now, we’ll just have to settle playing the Xbox One or PS4 version of FIFA — but there’s really not long left now.