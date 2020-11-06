 How to complete FIFA 21’s Oyarzabal POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 21’s Oyarzabal POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 6/Nov/2020 18:04

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have officially revealed the La Liga Player of the Month SBC for October, granting Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal the POTM award.

The Sociedad winger was in fine form in October, scoring at least one goal in every La Liga match and grabbing some assists too, with Sociedad going into November at the top of the table.

The news was confirmed on November 6, and Oyarzabal’s Squad Building Challenge is live and available to be completed in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team whenever you’re ready.

Let’s take a look at the requirements for the SBC, what it could cost you, and some possible solutions for you to grab the 88-rated LW.

FIFA 21 Oyarzabal POTM SBC

Requirements

Unlike the recent Calvert-Lewin Player of the Month SBC, which needed two teams to complete, with this one you’ve only got to ship off one squad worth of players.

To complete this SBC, you’ll need to put together a team that meets the following criteria:

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

oryazabal potm sbc solution
FUTBIN
Possible Oryazabal POTM SBC solution.

How much is Oyarzabal POTM SBC in FIFA 21?

Using the reliable FUTBIN database to create the cheapest possible solutions, the team above will likely cost you somewhere in the region of 60,000 to 70,000 coins, depending on which platform you play on.

Whether the player is worth the cost remains to be seen: his stats look good, and is no doubt a capable player, but how well he fits into the FIFA 21 meta remains to be seen, and as the card is untradable, you won’t be able to make a profit off of him if you’re not a fan.

It’s worth noting that these prices can and will fluctuate while the SBC is live, so it might be worth doing some shopping around yourself to see if you can find something cheaper.

FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 1: Salah, Rashford, Oblak

Published: 6/Nov/2020 17:04 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 18:03

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 road to the final
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have confirmed much of November will be all about the FIFA 21 Road to the Final promo in Ultimate Team, confirming a start date and a couple of players in contention for RTTF cards. 

The game’s developers have rolled out multiple promos already in FIFA 21, including their weekly TOTW program, Ones to Watch, Rulebreakers, and even Flashbacks too.

Next up is one based on the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, as we saw last year.

Here’s the team!

FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 1

Road to the Final Team 1
EA SPORTS
Here’s the first Road to the Final Team

When does FIFA 21 Road to the Final start?

FIFA 21 RTTF
EA SPORTS
Road to the Final is coming soon in FIFA 21.

On November 3, EA confirmed that the Road to the Final promo starts up in FIFA 21 on November 6. Just like other promo events, it will start up at 6pm (BST).

It will likely span over the next two weeks, with two different sets of cards released.

FIFA 21 RTTF SBC cards

On the same day of that announcement, they also revealed the first two players up for RTTF SBC contention.

The winner of Real Madrid’s game against Inter Milan would see their player handed a boosted card, which we now know will be Isco after his team won 3-2 in the CL Group Stage match.

It may have left people wondering what happens in the event of a draw. For future reference, a tweet from the devs said: “In the event of a draw, the player from the club higher in the group after Matchday 3 will get it”.

FIFA 21 RTTF SBC cards

Previously, the only one we knew for sure would be included in November 6’s team is Isco, which is a huge boost for teams full of Real Madrid or Spanish players.

Let’s take a look at our previous predictions and see how we did.

FIFA 21 Road to the Final predictions

Firmino fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Liverpool will surely be one of the teams to be picked for the promo.

It’s difficult to say which specific players will be picked so early on, though we can certainly speculate about the teams selected.

  • Liverpool
  • Real Madrid
  • Manchester City
  • Chelsea
  • Manchester United
  • Barcelona
  • Ajax
  • Lyon
  • Napoli
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Bayern Munich
  • Sevilla
  • Arsenal
  • Roma
  • Juventus
  • Leicester
  • Feyenoord
  • Celtic
  • Lazio

