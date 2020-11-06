How to complete FIFA 21’s Oyarzabal POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have officially revealed the La Liga Player of the Month SBC for October, granting Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal the POTM award.

The Sociedad winger was in fine form in October, scoring at least one goal in every La Liga match and grabbing some assists too, with Sociedad going into November at the top of the table.

The news was confirmed on November 6, and Oyarzabal’s Squad Building Challenge is live and available to be completed in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team whenever you’re ready.

Let’s take a look at the requirements for the SBC, what it could cost you, and some possible solutions for you to grab the 88-rated LW.

FIFA 21 Oyarzabal POTM SBC

Requirements

Unlike the recent Calvert-Lewin Player of the Month SBC, which needed two teams to complete, with this one you’ve only got to ship off one squad worth of players.

To complete this SBC, you’ll need to put together a team that meets the following criteria:

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

How much is Oyarzabal POTM SBC in FIFA 21?

Using the reliable FUTBIN database to create the cheapest possible solutions, the team above will likely cost you somewhere in the region of 60,000 to 70,000 coins, depending on which platform you play on.

Whether the player is worth the cost remains to be seen: his stats look good, and is no doubt a capable player, but how well he fits into the FIFA 21 meta remains to be seen, and as the card is untradable, you won’t be able to make a profit off of him if you’re not a fan.

It’s worth noting that these prices can and will fluctuate while the SBC is live, so it might be worth doing some shopping around yourself to see if you can find something cheaper.

