 How to complete FIFA 21's Calvert-Lewin POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21’s Calvert-Lewin POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 9/Oct/2020 11:35 Updated: 9/Oct/2020 11:47

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 Calvert Lewin SBC POTM
EA SPORTS

Share

EA SPORTS have released the game’s first ever FIFA 21 Player of the Month card for the Premier League. Here, we’ll show you how to complete the FIFA 21 Calvert-Lewin POTM SBC, as the Everton striker has scooped the prize and a new FUT card. 

The Englishman has been in red hot form for the Toffees since the season began and has not slowed down since, scoring for England on his debut call-up, October 8.

Advertisement

What better time to release his card than on launch day of FIFA 21 Standard Edition as well, as he’s dropped right into the game.

The news was confirmed a day after his goal against Wales, where the Lions won 3-0, as seen below in a tweet from the Premier League. 

Advertisement

His new FIFA 21 Player of the Month card looks set to enter that elite group of meta cards in Ultimate Team as well, with 88 pace and 82 shooting. That’s one of the best the league has to offer.

FIFA 21 Calvert-Lewin POTM SBC

Requirements:

There are two teams to complete for this challenge, seen below, and they are called Top Form and Premier League. Here’s how to check them both off and get your hands on DCL’s newest version in Ultimate Team.

Top Form

Advertisement
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Solution: 

FIFA 21 Calvert Lewin POTM solution Top Form
FUTBIN
Top Form SBC solution for FIFA 21’s PL POTM SBC.

Premier League

  • Players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Solution: 

Advertisement
FIFA 21 Premier League SBC solution Calvert-Lewin
FUTBIN
SBC solution for Calvert-Lewin’s Premier League POTM challenge.

How much is Calvert-Lewin POTM in FIFA 21?

Using information from the reliable FUTBIN database, we can see that the Calvert Lewin POTM SBC is going to cost between 60,000 and 70,000 coins, depending which platform you play on.

For this type of striker and those stats, it could be the biggest bargain so far – but have in mind it will be untradeable once added to your team. For completing the SBC, you will also pick up two packs for your troubles: Jumbo Gold Pack and a Premium Electrum Players Pack.

Advertisement

For more FIFA 21 SBC guides, stick with us @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Published: 9/Oct/2020 11:24

by Connor Bennett
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Player of the Month awards are back in FIFA 21 with fans being able to vote on who they want to see receive a special card for their real-life performances. Here, you can find details on each nominee and winner throughout the season.

As FIFA Ultimate Team has evolved over the years, EA have incorporated more and more real-life performances into the game. Team of the Week is always a hotly debated topic each week, as are Team of the Year and Team of the Season when they roll around.

Advertisement

However, in recent season, they’ve also incorporated Player of the Month awards. These awards, again, come from the actual shortlist of their respective league and FIFA fans can vote on who they want to win. 

This results in the player receiving a special POTM card that is only attainable via a special Squad Building Challenge – or SBC, for short. 

Advertisement

How to vote for Premier League POTM in FIFA 21

If you want to get involved with the vote, you will have to wait until the nominees are announced. This typically happens towards the end of the month and are published on Twitter.

Once this happens, you’ll be able to head over to the respective league’s website and vote on the nominees by following these short few steps. 

  1. Head over to the EA SPORTS Premier League POTM website
  2. Scroll through the candidates and make your choice
  3. Hit vote by their name
  4. Wait until your vote is confirmed and then you’re done!

September Premier League POTM nominees and winner

Premier League nominees for September POTM
EA SPORTS
The list of nominees for the Premier League POTM award for September.

The first POTM award for the Premier League has been awarded to Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The England striker has been on absolute fire for the Toffees, firing Carlo Ancelotti’s side to the top of the Premier League. 

Advertisement

He beat out the likes of Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, Spurs’ Harry Kane, teammate James Rodriguez, as well as Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey.

  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Winner
  • James Rodriguez
  • Jamie Vardy
  • Harry Kane
  • Tariq Lamptey
  • Sadio Mane
  • Timothy Castagne
  • Patrick Bamford

As the season continues to roll on, you’ll be able to find the winners and nominees for each month in this hub as we’ll keep it updated. 

Once the players are announced, you’ll be able to find their card and respective SBCs over on our Twitter page – UltimateTeamUK.

Advertisement