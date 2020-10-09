How to complete FIFA 21's Calvert-Lewin POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have released the game’s first ever FIFA 21 Player of the Month card for the Premier League. Here, we’ll show you how to complete the FIFA 21 Calvert-Lewin POTM SBC, as the Everton striker has scooped the prize and a new FUT card.

The Englishman has been in red hot form for the Toffees since the season began and has not slowed down since, scoring for England on his debut call-up, October 8.

What better time to release his card than on launch day of FIFA 21 Standard Edition as well, as he’s dropped right into the game.

The news was confirmed a day after his goal against Wales, where the Lions won 3-0, as seen below in a tweet from the Premier League.

His new FIFA 21 Player of the Month card looks set to enter that elite group of meta cards in Ultimate Team as well, with 88 pace and 82 shooting. That’s one of the best the league has to offer.

FIFA 21 Calvert-Lewin POTM SBC

Requirements:

There are two teams to complete for this challenge, seen below, and they are called Top Form and Premier League. Here’s how to check them both off and get your hands on DCL’s newest version in Ultimate Team.

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

Premier League

Players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

How much is Calvert-Lewin POTM in FIFA 21?

Using information from the reliable FUTBIN database, we can see that the Calvert Lewin POTM SBC is going to cost between 60,000 and 70,000 coins, depending which platform you play on.

For this type of striker and those stats, it could be the biggest bargain so far – but have in mind it will be untradeable once added to your team. For completing the SBC, you will also pick up two packs for your troubles: Jumbo Gold Pack and a Premium Electrum Players Pack.

For more FIFA 21 SBC guides, stick with us @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.