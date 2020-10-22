How to complete FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 1 - Dexerto

The Champions League Group Stage is well underway now and with that comes the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21. Here, we look at how much Week 1 will cost you, plus an easy solution to complete both of the teams in the requirements.
There were some big clashes featured in this week of fixtures, including Manchester United flying over to Paris to take on PSG, and also Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool making the journey to Amsterdam, to face off against Dutch champions Ajax.
Those are the two games these challenges are based on as well, so expect to need cards from those teams.
Let’s jump into the requirements, cost, and solutions – provided by FUTBIN.
FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 1
Ajax v Liverpool requirements
- Players from Ajax & Liverpool: Min 1
- Clubs: Max 5
- Same League Count: Max 3
- UCL NON RARE Players: Min 2
- Squad Rating: Min 75
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Prime Mixed Players pack
Cost and solution
Cost: 21,000 to 26,000 coins
Solution:
Paris v Manchester United
- Players from PSG & Manchester Utd: Min 2
- Leagues: Min 3
- Same League Count: Min 5
- UCL RARE Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 77
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Rare Gold Pack
Cost and solution
Cost: 6,000 to 8,000 coins
Solution:
Rewards and expiry
For completing the two challenges, you will land a Prime Mixed Players pack and Rare Gold Pack, as well as a Small Rare Players Pack.
The challenge expires on October 27, where we will no doubt learn about Week 2 soon after. With so many great cards included in Team of the Week 4, it’s probably worth completing as many Squad Building Challenges as you can to give you the best chance of landing one.
For more news and guides, follow @UltimateTeam on Twitter.