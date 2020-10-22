 How to complete FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 1 - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 1

Published: 22/Oct/2020 10:44

by David Purcell
Uefa Marquee Matchups fifa 21
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

The Champions League Group Stage is well underway now and with that comes the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21. Here, we look at how much Week 1 will cost you, plus an easy solution to complete both of the teams in the requirements.

There were some big clashes featured in this week of fixtures, including Manchester United flying over to Paris to take on PSG, and also Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool making the journey to Amsterdam, to face off against Dutch champions Ajax.

Those are the two games these challenges are based on as well, so expect to need cards from those teams.

Let’s jump into the requirements, cost, and solutions – provided by FUTBIN.

Ajax in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Ajax v Liverpool took place on October 22, where the Reds won 1-0.

FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 1

Ajax v Liverpool requirements

  • Players from Ajax & Liverpool: Min 1
  • Clubs: Max 5
  • Same League Count: Max 3
  • UCL NON RARE Players: Min 2
  • Squad Rating: Min 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Mixed Players pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 21,000 to 26,000 coins

Solution: 

fifa 21 uefa week 1
FUTBIN
The Ajax v Liverpool side of the SBC is significantly more expensive.

Paris v Manchester United

  • Players from PSG & Manchester Utd: Min 2
  • Leagues: Min 3
  • Same League Count: Min 5
  • UCL RARE Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Rare Gold Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 6,000 to 8,000 coins

Solution: 

fifa 21 sbc uefa week 1
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete this SBC.

Rewards and expiry

For completing the two challenges, you will land a Prime Mixed Players pack and Rare Gold Pack, as well as a Small Rare Players Pack.

The challenge expires on October 27, where we will no doubt learn about Week 2 soon after. With so many great cards included in Team of the Week 4, it’s probably worth completing as many Squad Building Challenges as you can to give you the best chance of landing one.

For more news and guides, follow @UltimateTeam on Twitter.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers promo countdown: leaks, start time, predictions

Published: 22/Oct/2020 2:13

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team Rulebreakers

EA SPORTS has begun officially unveiling this year’s Halloween promo event for Ultimate Team, and it looks like we’ll actually be getting something a little out of the ordinary in FIFA 21… “Rulebreakers.” Here’s everything we know so far.

The last few years have seen Ultimate Scream rule the last weeks of October. The Halloween themed promo has been trotted out in Ultimate Team for the last three years, but the special event’s ‘reign of terror’ seems to be coming to an end.

Instead, a new “Rulebreakers” promo seems to be looming on the horizon.

EA SPORTS teased the event on Twitter on Oct. 21, with only three letters ⁠— two Rs and an S ⁠— and a fragmented FUT card. Soon after, Dexerto dataminer FutWatch confirmed the hidden word would eventually spell out ‘Rulebreakers.’

When will the “Rulebreakers” promo begin?

FIFA’s spooky Ultimate Team promo ⁠— or at least, what Dexerto assumes is replacing the Ultimate Scream event this time around ⁠— is still based around Halloween. That means the promo will start this week, on Friday, October 23.

The event should run for just over a week, past the Halloween weekend.

If the timing on the “Rulebreakers” promo is the same as FUT’s spooky Ultimate Scream, we should see it last for just over a week. That means any special packs, challenges, and promo deals that hit Ultimate Team will last until November 2.

We’ll likely get a first-look reveal of the new promo event, and an upgraded team along with it, ahead of that 6pm Friday release time. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the news.

Rulebreakers predictions: new FIFA 21 upgrades?

Here’s where it gets a little tricky ⁠— EA SPORTS hasn’t really given us any clues about the potential upgrade team beyond the name. In fact, they haven’t even given us that yet, and we had to rely on Ultimate Team leaks to learn the truth.

That being said, it does sound like “Rulebreakers” could be one of two things. The first is those ‘destroyer’ players who pick up cards left and right, get stuck in on the pitch, and just rule the roost with their imposing presence in-game.

This is backed up by the promo’s background pitch line; it’s been crossed.

The second could be more meta. The title, ‘Rulebreakers,’ could refer to cards being pulled out of position, and breaking the rules. Maybe we’ll see a 90+ pace center back ⁠— lord knows this meta needs one ⁠— or a 99 physical wingback upgrade.

Possible ‘Rulebreaker’ players

  • Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
  • Diego Costa (Atlético Madrid)
  • Pepe (Arsenal)
  • Richarlison (Everton)
  • Erik Lamela (Tottenham)
  • David Luiz (Arsenal)
  • Luis Suarez (Atlético Madrid)
  • Harry Maguire (Manchester United)
  • Arturo Vidal (Juventus)
  • Nigel de Jong (Al-Shahania)
  • Hatem Ben Arfa (Bordeaux)
  • Radja Nainggolan (Inter Milan)
FIFA 21 richarlison
EA SPORTS
Everton striker Richarlison is a good Premier League shout for the “Rulebreakers” team.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s new Rulebreakers Halloween promo so far. Make sure if you’ve got a few FUT coins saved up you keep them in your back pocket; there could be some cracking cards on the way!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.