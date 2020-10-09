How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 2: Solutions & Cost - Dexerto

The second week of Marquee Matchups SBCs are now live in FIFA 21, focusing on the batch of international games that are being played across the globe. Here’s what you need to know.

Despite domestic leagues around the globe only being a few weeks into their 2020/21 seasons, they’ve already had to have a momentary pause for international matches.

Advertisement

Across the world, international squads have linked up for World Cup qualifiers, European Championship qualifiers, and friendlies – while teams in Europe are also playing in the UEFA Nations League.

As a result, EA SPORTS are using some of these games for the second week of Marquee Matchups squad building challenges. So, here’s what you need to know about completing them.

Advertisement

France vs Portugal FIFA 21 Marquee Matchup SBC

The four Marquee Matchups chosen by EA for this week in FIFA 21 are all European matchups – with the pick of the bunch probably coming between France and Portugal.

To complete this part of the SBC group, you’ll need at least one player from either nation, at least five nationalities overall, as well as seven silver players and a minimum of 75 team chemistry.

According to FUTBin, it should only cost a maximum of 6000 coins on Xbox, PlayStation, and Origin for PC, but we’ve got an answer that might save you a few and net you a Jumbo Silver Pack in the process.

Advertisement

England vs Belgium FIFA 21 Marquee Matchup SBC

The second biggest game of the bunch is probably England vs Belgium. The European powerhouses last met at the 2018 World Cup where the Belgian came out victors.

In this part of the SBC, you’ll need one play from each nation as well as a maximum of six nations total but there are no silver players this time. Again, the cost isn’t much different, with it costing around 5000 for each platform but the below answer is slightly cheaper.

Italy vs Netherlands FIFA 21 Marquee Matchup SBC

Moving on to the third match up sees Italy take on the Netherlands. It should be a tasty affair between the two sides, both eager to regain their standing in international football.

Advertisement

As for the SBC, you’ll need two players from either nation, but you’ll only be allowed a maximum of three leagues with a minimum of four clubs. It’ll set you back a maximum of 6000 coins regardless.

Spain vs Switzerland FIFA 21 Marquee Matchup SBC

Lastly, the final matchup of the four sees Spain taking on Switzerland, and you’ll be rewarded with a Prime Electrum Players Pack for ticking off this part of the SBC.

Advertisement

Again, you need at least one player from each nation, but you’re limited to three clubs and need a minimum of nine gold players. It’ll cost a maximum of 6000 coins, but this solution should save some coins.

For completing the group of SBCs, you will receive a Premium Gold Players Pack, which could come in handy seeing as OTW cards are starting to be released.

If you manage to get anything nice as a reward from the SBC, be sure to let us know and tweet us over at UltimateTeamUK.