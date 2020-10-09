 How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 2: Solutions & Cost - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 2: Solutions & Cost

Published: 9/Oct/2020 16:18

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC
Graphics: EA SPORTS

The second week of Marquee Matchups SBCs are now live in FIFA 21, focusing on the batch of international games that are being played across the globe. Here’s what you need to know. 

Despite domestic leagues around the globe only being a few weeks into their 2020/21 seasons, they’ve already had to have a momentary pause for international matches. 

Across the world, international squads have linked up for World Cup qualifiers, European Championship qualifiers, and friendlies – while teams in Europe are also playing in the UEFA Nations League.

As a result, EA SPORTS are using some of these games for the second week of Marquee Matchups squad building challenges. So, here’s what you need to know about completing them. 

France vs Portugal FIFA 21 Marquee Matchup SBC

The four Marquee Matchups chosen by EA for this week in FIFA 21 are all European matchups – with the pick of the bunch probably coming between France and Portugal.

To complete this part of the SBC group, you’ll need at least one player from either nation, at least five nationalities overall, as well as seven silver players and a minimum of 75 team chemistry. 

According to FUTBin, it should only cost a maximum of 6000 coins on Xbox, PlayStation, and Origin for PC, but we’ve got an answer that might save you a few and net you a Jumbo Silver Pack in the process. 

FUTBIN
Solution for France vs Portugal part of the Marquee Matchup.

England vs Belgium FIFA 21 Marquee Matchup SBC

The second biggest game of the bunch is probably England vs Belgium. The European powerhouses last met at the 2018 World Cup where the Belgian came out victors. 

In this part of the SBC, you’ll need one play from each nation as well as a maximum of six nations total but there are no silver players this time. Again, the cost isn’t much different, with it costing around 5000 for each platform but the below answer is slightly cheaper. 

FUTBIN
Solution for England vs Belgium part of the Marquee Matchup.

Italy vs Netherlands FIFA 21 Marquee Matchup SBC

Moving on to the third match up sees Italy take on the Netherlands. It should be a tasty affair between the two sides, both eager to regain their standing in international football.

As for the SBC, you’ll need two players from either nation, but you’ll only be allowed a maximum of three leagues with a minimum of four clubs. It’ll set you back a maximum of 6000 coins regardless. 

FUTBIN
Solution for Italy vs Netherlands part of the Marquee Matchup.

Spain vs Switzerland FIFA 21 Marquee Matchup SBC

Lastly, the final matchup of the four sees Spain taking on Switzerland, and you’ll be rewarded with a Prime Electrum Players Pack for ticking off this part of the SBC. 

Again, you need at least one player from each nation, but you’re limited to three clubs and need a minimum of nine gold players. It’ll cost a maximum of 6000 coins, but this solution should save some coins. 

FUTBIN
Solution for Spain vs Switzerland part of the Marquee Matchup.

For completing the group of SBCs, you will receive a Premium Gold Players Pack, which could come in handy seeing as OTW cards are starting to be released.

If you manage to get anything nice as a reward from the SBC, be sure to let us know and tweet us over at UltimateTeamUK.

Best strikers to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 9/Oct/2020 14:58 Updated: 9/Oct/2020 15:46

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 best strikers image with Martial from Man Utd
EA SPORTS

FUT 21 is now up and running for FIFA 21 Standard Edition, Champions Edition, and Ultimate Edition. As you build your first squad, everybody needs to know who the top attackers are so they can make good signings for FUT Rivals and Squad Battles. Here, we look at the best strikers in FIFA 21. 

After playing through EA Play early access and the release for early access editions, the hardcore members of the community have already sieved out the best strikers in pretty much all leagues. Some of these can be expensive and others will be bargains, so we’ve wrapped them all together in one big list for you to see yourself.

The most prominent sides to come up against are Premier League and Bundesliga, though some FUT Club owners do decide to build hybrids or some based on nationality. A French team, for example.

Here, we’ll run through the top forwards on the game so you can have a top finisher up front, for all sorts of price ranges. There’s some obvious ones, which are expensive to buy, and some cheaper options thrown in the mix as well.

Best strikers in FIFA 21

Prices (taken from FUTBIN) are live and ever-changing, so expect there to be some differences when you search for these cards. The list is also in no particular order.

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus man city fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Gabriel Jesus, once again, is one of the better strikers in the game.

OVR: 83

Price: 67,000 on PS4, 51,000 on Xbox, 80,000 on PC

Timo Werner

Werner FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Chelsea’s new signing Timo Werner is not only fast, he’s a ruthless finisher in FUT 21 as well.

OVR: 85

Price: 239,000 on PS4, 219,000 on Xbox, 278,000 on PC

Luis Suarez

Suarez fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Luis Suarez featured in the POTM nominees for September and also has a OTW card in FIFA 21. He is lethal.

OVR: 87

Price: 27,000 on PS4, 32,000 on Xbox, 37,500 on PC

Richarlison

FIFA 21 richarlison
EA SPORTS
Richarlison is already being recommended as a signing by many YouTubers and pro players.

OVR: 81

Price: 35,000 on PS4, 26,000 on Xbox, 37,500 on PC

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo fifa 21
EA SPORTS
It won’t come as any surprise to see Ronaldo on this list.

OVR: 92

Price: 1,642,000 on PS4, 1,370,000 on Xbox, 1,895,000 on PC

Hee Chan Hwang

Chang fifa 21
EA SPORTS
RB Leipzig’s forward is cheap and effective in FUT 21.

OVR: 77

Price: 1,700 on PS4, 1,600 on Xbox, 2,000 on PC

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

FIFA 21 aubameyang
EA SPORTS
Aubameyang and Arsenal fans wanted a higher rating, but he’s still one of the very best in his position.

OVR: 87

Price: 304,000 on PS4, 271,000 on Xbox, 338,000 on PC

Harry Kane

FIFA 21 Harry Kane
EA SPORTS
Harry Kane is surprisingly effective, due to top rated players making more intelligent runs.

OVR: 88

Price: 28,750 on PS4, 37,500 on Xbox, 38,000 on PC

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland skipping past a defender
EA SPORTS
Haaland is among the Bundesliga’s best forwards and certainly up there with the best strikers in FIFA 21.

OVR: 84

Price: 99,000 on PS4, 91,000 on Xbox, 109,000 on PC

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Kylian Mbappe, the game’s cover star, is among the very best in FIFA 21.

OVR: 90

Price: 1,335,000 on PS4, 1,140,000 on Xbox, 1,680,000 on PC

Anthony Martial

FIFA 21 Martial Man Utd
EA SPORTS
Manchester United’s Anthony Martial will tear through defences.

OVR: 84

Price: 170,000 on PS4, 135,000 on Xbox, 173,000 on PC

Wissam Ben Yedder

Ben Yedder FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Ben Yedder is always tough to play against in FIFA.

OVR: 84

Price: 160,000 on PS4, 125,000 on Xbox, 158,000 on PC

Rodrigo

Rodrigo FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
The Spaniard has pace to burn.

OVR: 82

Price: 28,000 on PS4, 27,000 on Xbox, 29,000 on PC

Ciro Immobile

Immobile FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Ciro Immobile had to be on the list.

OVR: 87

Price: 34,000 on PS4, 37,000 on Xbox, 43,000 on PC

Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Inaki Williams is a great option to have.

OVR: 81

Price: 26,750 on PS4, 20,750 on Xbox, 28,000 on PC

Robert Lewandowski

FIFA 21 Lewandowski
EA SPORTS
Not a lot of players are better than Bayern’s front man.

OVR: 91

Price: 176,000 on PS4, 174,000 on Xbox, 260,000 on PC

That brings our list of best strikers in FIFA 21 to a close. For more FIFA 21 guides, news, leaks, and more – follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK. 