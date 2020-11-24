 How to complete FIFA 21 Current TOTW Upgrade SBC - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 21 Current TOTW Upgrade SBC

Published: 24/Nov/2020 13:46

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW card on a stadium
Graphics: EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have rolled out a new Team of the Week-themed SBC in FIFA 21, allowing you to stock up on TOTW players. So, here’s what you need to know.

For the most part, squad building challenges – or SBCs – are focused on giving FIFA fans the chance to unlock special variant cards of their favorite players. 

These are usually like Player of the Month, Flashback, Player Moments, Road to the Final, or a number of different promos, but EA also sprinkles in something different at times too. These unique SBCs can be focused on cosmetics like kits, badges, and stadium upgrades – but there are also the ‘lucky bag’ type SBCs too. 

These SBCs come out at different points of the seasons, and the rewards are either completely random or locked to one particular set of cards. This time around, it’s all about Team of the Week.

Erling Haaland in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
We’ve already seen stars like Erling Haaland receive TOTW cards in FIFA 21, but that doesn’t stop them from getting multiple.

Current TOTW Upgrade FIFA 21 SBC requirements

The SBC, called the Current TOTW Upgrade, isn’t all that difficult to grasp. You’ve got to build one squad, and in return, you’ll be given a Team of the Week pack. Unlike the previous TOTW Upgrade, the pack you get for this SBC is locked to the week you open it – rather than the past few weeks. 

With the reward being pretty random – there is no set rating for the player you’ll receive – EA haven’t rolled out an entirely difficult SBC. No, it’s just an 83-rated team, so you can hand over quite a bit of fodder to complete it, if you’ve got unusable cards in your club. 

You will, though, need to also have at least 50 team chemistry when its all said and done – so it can’t just a pile of random cards. But, again, it isn’t difficult. 

  • Current TOTW Upgrade: Min.83 Squad Rating, Min. 50 Team Chemistry, 11 players in the squad. Reward: TOTW Pack. 

Cheap solutions for FIFA 21 Current TOTW Upgrade SBC

Now, if you haven’t got useless cards upon useless cards stocked in your club, you will have to fork out to get the SBC completed. Though, it’s not incredibly expensive.

According to FUTBin, starting it from scratch will cost around 20,000-24,000 coins. But, we’ve got a few solutions that should save you a few coins too. 

Aside from bagging a guaranteed TOTW Card, the SBC is repeatable, so you can try your lcuk over and over – providing you have the coins or cards to do so. 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic blasts EA over FIFA 21 game face rights

Published: 23/Nov/2020 18:01

by David Purcell
Ibrahimovic fifa 21
EA SPORTS

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had the whole world talking about him due to his insane scoring run in Serie A, but has opened a new debate with FIFA 21 makers EA SPORTS over his game face rights. 

His team is sitting pretty at the top of the table in Italy’s top flight, and after scoring two goals in Milan’s 3-1 victory over Napoli on November 22, much of the talk surrounding the player was about a possible inclusion in Team of the Week 9.

That being said, if there’s one thing Zlatan does better than anybody, it’s control the conversation about him.

Ibrahimovic challenges EA over image rights

He certainly did that on November 23, as he took to Twitter to blast EA SPORTS for using his game face without “permission” – he says.

In a series of tweets, the player said: “Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face? I’m not aware to be a member of Fifpro and if I am I was put there without any real knowledge through some weird manouver. And for sure I never allowed FIFA.com or Fifpro to make money using me.

“Somebody is making profit on my name and face without any agreement all these years. Time to investigate,” he adds in a follow-up.

As expected, the move has sent shockwaves on the social media platform.

The Swede is accusing EA SPORTS of using his face to make money, though his club AC Milan actually signed an exclusive agreement this year to allow the developers to use accurate face scans for the entire team. The same goes for other EA Official Partner Clubs, such as Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

FIFA 21 milan
EA SPORTS
AC Milan are one of many EA Official Partner clubs.

There appears to be some confusion about the situation, between player, club and developer, and this story is likely to be a developing one. Should we hear more from Zlatan or other official sources, we’ll be sure to keep this article updated.

Fans of AS Roma will know the feeling of seeing their club restrict devs from using their player likenesses and official club branding in FIFA 21. Should Ibrahimovic pursue this further from a legal standpoint, there’s a chance his likeness could also be restricted for FIFA games in the future.