How to complete FIFA 21 Current TOTW Upgrade SBC - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have rolled out a new Team of the Week-themed SBC in FIFA 21, allowing you to stock up on TOTW players. So, here’s what you need to know.

For the most part, squad building challenges – or SBCs – are focused on giving FIFA fans the chance to unlock special variant cards of their favorite players.

These are usually like Player of the Month, Flashback, Player Moments, Road to the Final, or a number of different promos, but EA also sprinkles in something different at times too. These unique SBCs can be focused on cosmetics like kits, badges, and stadium upgrades – but there are also the ‘lucky bag’ type SBCs too.

These SBCs come out at different points of the seasons, and the rewards are either completely random or locked to one particular set of cards. This time around, it’s all about Team of the Week.

Current TOTW Upgrade FIFA 21 SBC requirements

The SBC, called the Current TOTW Upgrade, isn’t all that difficult to grasp. You’ve got to build one squad, and in return, you’ll be given a Team of the Week pack. Unlike the previous TOTW Upgrade, the pack you get for this SBC is locked to the week you open it – rather than the past few weeks.

With the reward being pretty random – there is no set rating for the player you’ll receive – EA haven’t rolled out an entirely difficult SBC. No, it’s just an 83-rated team, so you can hand over quite a bit of fodder to complete it, if you’ve got unusable cards in your club.

You will, though, need to also have at least 50 team chemistry when its all said and done – so it can’t just a pile of random cards. But, again, it isn’t difficult.

Current TOTW Upgrade: Min.83 Squad Rating, Min. 50 Team Chemistry, 11 players in the squad. Reward: TOTW Pack.

Cheap solutions for FIFA 21 Current TOTW Upgrade SBC

Now, if you haven’t got useless cards upon useless cards stocked in your club, you will have to fork out to get the SBC completed. Though, it’s not incredibly expensive.

According to FUTBin, starting it from scratch will cost around 20,000-24,000 coins. But, we’ve got a few solutions that should save you a few coins too.

Aside from bagging a guaranteed TOTW Card, the SBC is repeatable, so you can try your lcuk over and over – providing you have the coins or cards to do so.

If you manage to grab anything nice, be sure to let us know what you packed by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.