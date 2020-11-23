 Zlatan Ibrahimovic blasts EA over FIFA 21 game face rights - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

Zlatan Ibrahimovic blasts EA over FIFA 21 game face rights

Published: 23/Nov/2020 18:01

by David Purcell
Ibrahimovic fifa 21
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had the whole world talking about him due to his insane scoring run in Serie A, but has opened a new debate with FIFA 21 makers EA SPORTS over his game face rights. 

His team is sitting pretty at the top of the table in Italy’s top flight, and after scoring two goals in Milan’s 3-1 victory over Napoli on November 22, much of the talk surrounding the player was about a possible inclusion in Team of the Week 9.

That being said, if there’s one thing Zlatan does better than anybody, it’s control the conversation about him.

Ibrahimovic challenges EA over image rights

He certainly did that on November 23, as he took to Twitter to blast EA SPORTS for using his game face without “permission” – he says.

In a series of tweets, the player said: “Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face? I’m not aware to be a member of Fifpro and if I am I was put there without any real knowledge through some weird manouver. And for sure I never allowed FIFA.com or Fifpro to make money using me.

“Somebody is making profit on my name and face without any agreement all these years. Time to investigate,” he adds in a follow-up.

As expected, the move has sent shockwaves on the social media platform.

The Swede is accusing EA SPORTS of using his face to make money, though his club AC Milan actually signed an exclusive agreement this year to allow the developers to use accurate face scans for the entire team. The same goes for other EA Official Partner Clubs, such as Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

FIFA 21 milan
EA SPORTS
AC Milan are one of many EA Official Partner clubs.

There appears to be some confusion about the situation, between player, club and developer, and this story is likely to be a developing one. Should we hear more from Zlatan or other official sources, we’ll be sure to keep this article updated.

Fans of AS Roma will know the feeling of seeing their club restrict devs from using their player likenesses and official club branding in FIFA 21. Should Ibrahimovic pursue this further from a legal standpoint, there’s a chance his likeness could also be restricted for FIFA games in the future.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 9 predictions: Haaland, Ronaldo, Lloris

Published: 23/Nov/2020 14:15

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 9 predictions with Erling Haaland card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

Team of the Week is back, again, in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and if our predictions are right, it’s shaping up to be a pretty interesting set of cards.

After many leagues around the world took a brief hiatus for an international break, they’re now back in action with a return to domestic football. 

In the Premier League, Liverpool blew away Leicester City to solidify themselves at the top of the table while Tottenham Hotspur stifled Manchester City to grind out a solid win. Further afield, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland celebrated his Golden Boy award win with four goals, while Cesc Fabregas inspired a monumental comeback for Monaco against PSG.

Players from these games all feature in our Team of the Week 9 predictions, as well as plenty others. So, let’s get into it.

Erling Haaland in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
We’ve already seen stars like Erling Haaland receive TOTW cards in FIFA 21, but that doesn’t stop them from getting multiple.

As mentioned, Haaland and Fabregas get TOTW nods for their heroics – while Hugo Lloris joins them thanks to Tottenham’s clean side against Guardiola’s City. 

Yannick Carrasco bagged Atletico Madrid’s only goal in their 1-0 win over Barcelona, and his Man of the Match heroics earn him a spot. As do Lucas Digne’s two assists in Everton’s win over Fulham. 

Further afield, Aleksandar Dragovic grabbed a late winner for Leverkusen, and Atiba Hutinchosn managed to score and chip in with an assist for Besiktas – so they’re both in as well. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 9 Predictions | Team of the Week 9

  • GK: Hugo Lloris – Tottenham Hotspur
  • GK: Anthony Lopes – Lyon
  • LWB: Conrado – Lechia Gdańsk
  • LB: Lucas Digne – Everton
  • CB: Marcos Senesi – Feyernoord
  • CB: Aleksandar Dragovic – Bayer Leverkusen
  • CB: Jules Kounde – Sevilla
  • CDM: Atiba Hutchinson – Beşiktaş
  • RM: David Brooks – AFC Bournemouth
  • RM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan – AS Roma
  • LM: Yannick Carrasco – Aletico Madrid
  • LM: Diego Perotti – Fenerbahçe
  • CM: Cesc Fabrega – AS Monaco
  • CM: Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese
  • CAM: Yusuf Yazici – Lille
  • CAM: Zakaria Labyad – Ajax
  • ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
  • ST: Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventu
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • ST: Andy Delort – Montpellier 
  • ST: Jean-Phillipe Mateta – Mainz
  • ST: Danny Johnson – Leyton Orient

As always, this list is made up purely of who we think will grab a Team of the Week nod, and while its based on stats and performances, EA do have their own plans. 

Team of the Week 9 will be released on Wednesday, November 25 at 6 pm GMT, so, we won’t have long to wait to see as to who makes the cut.