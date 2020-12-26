How to complete Coquelin & Acuna FIFA 21 Showdown SBC - solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA Sports has released a new pair of Showdown promo SBCs for Villareal’s Francis Coquelin and Sevilla’s Marcos Acuña ahead of their club’s matchup on December 29.

“Showdown” SBCs are squad-building challenges that give out one of two players and were first introduced in the super-popular Summer Heat promo at the end of the FIFA 20 cycle. There was a lot of speculation that they would be returning for FIFA 21, especially after a leak showed they were being brought back earlier in the week before the announcement.

The two Ultimate Team players are selected based on upcoming real-life fixtures, with a very nice upgrade on the line; the winning team ⁠— and therefore the FUT card ⁠— gets a +2 bonus to their overall rating (down from +3 in FIFA 20), or a +1 each for a draw.

Now that that’s out of the way, lets take a look at the stats for both cards, along with the SBC requirements, price, and some simple solutions.

Coquelin & Acuna Showdown in-game stats

Coquelin & Acuna Showdown SBC requirements & cost

There are two sets of requirements for each card, and it seems like Coquelin is the more expensive option, at 265,000 to 292,000 FUT Coins depending on your system, compared to the 174,000 to 198,000 required for Acuna.

The requirements for both are listed below, along with the pack reward you’ll receive for completing each one as well:

Marcos Acuña

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Player’s Pack

Argentina

Number of players from Argentina: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Francis Coquelin

National Duty

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Coquelin & Acuna Showdown SBC solutions

Be sure to check back ASAP as we’ll be posting some solutions to each of the SBCs as soon as they become available. As always, to make things as easy as possible, none of them will require and loyalty or position change cards to complete.

If you want to unlock either of these cards, don’t wait around because you only have two days to do so, until Monday, Dec 28, just before the Villareal and Sevilla matchup on Dec. 29. Once the match is over either Coquelin or Acuna will get a +2 OVR stat boost if their team wins, and both will get +1 in the case of a draw.

