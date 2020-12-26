 How to complete Coquelin & Acuna FIFA 21 Showdown SBC - solutions & cost - Dexerto
FIFA

How to complete Coquelin & Acuna FIFA 21 Showdown SBC – solutions & cost

Published: 26/Dec/2020 19:24

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports

EA Sports has released a new pair of Showdown promo SBCs for Villareal’s Francis Coquelin and Sevilla’s Marcos Acuña ahead of their club’s matchup on December 29.

“Showdown” SBCs are squad-building challenges that give out one of two players and were first introduced in the super-popular Summer Heat promo at the end of the FIFA 20 cycle. There was a lot of speculation that they would be returning for FIFA 21, especially after a leak showed they were being brought back earlier in the week before the announcement.

The two Ultimate Team players are selected based on upcoming real-life fixtures, with a very nice upgrade on the line; the winning team ⁠— and therefore the FUT card ⁠— gets a +2 bonus to their overall rating (down from +3 in FIFA 20), or a +1 each for a draw.

Now that that’s out of the way, lets take a look at the stats for both cards, along with the SBC requirements, price, and some simple solutions.

Coquelin & Acuna Showdown in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Acuna’s Showdown SBC card.
FUTBIN
Stats for Coquelin’s Showdown SBC card.

Coquelin & Acuna Showdown SBC requirements & cost

There are two sets of requirements for each card, and it seems like Coquelin is the more expensive option, at 265,000 to 292,000 FUT Coins depending on your system, compared to the 174,000 to 198,000 required for Acuna.

The requirements for both are listed below, along with the pack reward you’ll receive for completing each one as well:

Marcos Acuña

La Liga

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Player’s Pack

Argentina

  • Number of players from Argentina: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Francis Coquelin

National Duty

  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

La Liga

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Coquelin & Acuna Showdown SBC solutions

Be sure to check back ASAP as we’ll be posting some solutions to each of the SBCs as soon as they become available. As always, to make things as easy as possible, none of them will require and loyalty or position change cards to complete.

If you want to unlock either of these cards, don’t wait around because you only have two days to do so, until Monday, Dec 28, just before the Villareal and Sevilla matchup on Dec. 29. Once the match is over either Coquelin or Acuna will get a +2 OVR stat boost if their team wins, and both will get +1 in the case of a draw.

As always, stay tuned on Dexerto for all the news when EA SPORTS confirms more new Showdown SBCs in the future, and make sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news, leaks, guides, and plenty more.
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 13: solutions & cost

Published: 26/Dec/2020 1:30 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 1:35

by Andrew Amos

FIFA 21 FUT

Just picked up FIFA 21 for Christmas? There’s plenty of SBCs on offer in Ultimate Team, but none are more valuable than the current set of Marquee Matchups to help bolster your team. We’ve got everything you need to know about it right here.

This week’s Marquee Matchups in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team have expanded beyond the big four. While the Premier League and LaLiga features, over in Turkey, Trabzonspor’s match against title hopefuls Galatasaray is being highlighted.

Portugal’s Liga NOS is also being featured, with Porto and Vitoria facing off for a spot in the top four. It’s a good week of action kicking off on Boxing Day, and you can celebrate it by completing the SBCs.

FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 13 SBC

Trabzonspor v Galatasaray

Cost: 5,200 to 6,500 coins

  • # of players from Turkey: Min 1
  • Same Nation Count: Max 2
  • Rare Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Jumbo Gold Pack
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution for the Trabzonspor v Galatasaray Marquee SBC.

Levante UD v Real Betis

Cost: 7,800 to 8,700 coins

  • # of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • Leagues: Min 2
  • Same Club Count: Min 3
  • Rare Players: Min 2
  • Squad Rating: Min 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Gold Players Pack
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution for the Levante v Real Betis Marquee SBC.

Vitoria v FC Porto

Cost: 8,600 to 10,000 coins.

  • # of players from Vitoria or FC Porto: Min 1
  • # of players from Liga NOS: Min 2
  • Same Nation Count: Max 3
  • Rare Players: Min 3
  • Squad Rating: Min 79
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution for the Vitoria v Porto Marquee SBC.

Everton v Manchester City

Cost: 8,700 to 9,800 coins

  • # of players from Everton or Manchester City: Min 1
  • # of players from Premier League: Min 3
  • Same League Count: Max 5
  • Rare Players: Min 3
  • Squad Rating: Min 80
  • Team Chemistry: Min 85
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution for the Levante v Manchester City Marquee SBC.

Rewards and expiry

On top of the four packs you get for completing each individual challenge, there’s also another Prime Gold Players Pack on offer. That’s five packs across all of the SBCs, and for around 30,000 coins, that’s great value.

You have until December 31 to complete the SBC, so get in quick!