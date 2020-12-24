Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 leak confirms EA SPORTS are bringing ‘Showdown’ SBCs back after Christmas

Published: 24/Dec/2020 5:52

by Isaac McIntyre
New FIFA 21 Ultimate Team leaks reveal Showdown SBCs.
Riot Games

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

New FIFA 21 leaks have confirmed EA SPORTS plans to bring back “Showdown” SBCs back following the conclusion of this month’s Freeze promo, in an updated version of the popular Ultimate Team puzzles first introduced last year.

“Showdown” SBCs, first introduced in the super-popular Summer Heat promo at the end of the FIFA 20 cycle, are squad-building challenges that give out one of two players.

The two Ultimate Team players are selected based on upcoming real-life fixtures, with a mighty upgrade on the line; the winning team ⁠— and therefore the FUT card ⁠— gets a +3 bonus to their overall rating, or a +1 each for a draw.

New leaks have confirmed these SBCs are returning in FIFA 21 soon.

Showdown cards found in FIFA code

According to FIFA dataminer FutWatch, two new cards ⁠— both the base “Showdown” card and an upgraded version ⁠— have been found in the title’s Ultimate Team files.

There is also a set of code strings that mentions two new cards set to be added to the game mode after Christmas: “Showdown” and “Showdown Plus” cards.

EA SPORTS has yet to officially mention these new cards.

The Summer Heat promo ⁠— which was headlined by exciting head-to-head Showdown puzzles ⁠— is widely regarded as one of the best FUT events EA has ever released in their flagship FIFA mode.

FIFA’s publishers appear to have got the message; “Showdown” challenges are an exciting new way to follow real-life football games, something Ultimate Team has been lacking beyond Team of the Week and Road to the Final.

Summer Heat's popular Showdown SBCs pitted two high-rated players against each other for upgrades.
EA SPORTS
Summer Heat’s popular Showdown SBCs pitted high-rated stars against each other for upgrades.

When will EA add new Showdown SBCs?

Dexerto expects the popular player-pick SBCs should arrive before the end of 2020 though, as evidenced by the string codes. Other events & rewards, like “Japan New Year, “Snowman,” and “Yeti” are all marked with 2021; the Showdown cards are not.

With FUTMAS-replacement ‘Freeze’ set to see out its final days on Dec. 24, we can expect to see the new Showdown SBCs arrive soon after; potentially as soon as Boxing Day (Sat, Dec. 26 for those outside the UK).

Here’s a few matchups that could be included as Showdown SBCs:

Possible Showdown SBC games

  • Arsenal vs Chelsea, Dec. 26
  • Leicester City vs Manchester United, Dec. 26
  • Everton vs Manchester City, Dec. 28
  • Dortmund vs Wolfsburg, Jan. 3
  • Reims vs Dijon, Jan. 6
  • Milan vs Juventus, Jan. 6
  • RB Leipzig vs Dortmund, Jan. 9
  • Liverpool vs Manchester United, Jan. 18
That Liverpool vs United clash in particular could be a tasty Showdown SBC.
EA SPORTS
That Liverpool vs United clash in particular could be a tasty Showdown SBC.

As always, stay tuned on Dexerto for all the news once EA SPORTS confirms the new Showdown SBCs, and make sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news, leaks, guides, and plenty more.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Joao Victor Freeze SBC: cheapest solutions & cost

Published: 23/Dec/2020 22:23

by Albert Petrosyan

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Another day, another Freeze SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, this time for João Victor, a Brazilian winger/midfielder who plays for VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Here’s everything you need to unlock him cheaply and quickly.

Freeze continues to be one of the longest promos so far in FUT 21 and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. On December 23, EA SPORTS released yet another SBC for it, featuring a position-change version of João Victor.

Originally, the Brazilian’s base card is a 75-rated non-rare gold left midfielder, but this new challenge offers a much higher rated version that’s been transformed into a striker. Check out the in-game stats, requirements, solutions, cost, and everything else below.

Joao Victor Freeze SBC in-game stats

Joao Victor in-game stats in FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
In-game stats for Joao Victor’s Freeze SBC card in FIFA 21.

The +9 overall upgrade to this card is actually one of the more massive boosts we’ve seen so far in Freeze. There are upgrades all over the place for this item, most notably shooting, which has been increased from 72 to 85.

Pace, Physicality, and Dribbling also received some considerable boosts, all combining to produce a very usable striker card, especially when taking into account Victor boasts a five-star weak foot and four-star skills.

Joao Victor Freeze SBC requirements & cost

Victor’s SBC is actually a bit pricey, all things considered. FUTBIN estimates it to cost between 135,000 – 156,000 Coins, depending on your platform. There are two components to this squad building challenge – Brazil & Bundesliga; here are the requirements:

BRAZIL

  • Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
  • In-Form or FUT Champs players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Players in Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

BUNDESLIGA

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • In-Form or FUT Champs players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Joao Victor Freeze SBC cheapest solutions

Here are some of the cheapest solutions we could find for this SBC, neither requiring any loyalty or position-change cards.

BRAZIL

Joao Victor SBC solution in FIFA 21
FUTBIN
Cheap solution for Joao Victor Freeze SBC’s Brazil component.

BUNDESLIGA

Joao Victor SBC solution in FIFA 21
FUTBIN
Cheap solution for Joao Victor Freeze SBC’s Bundesliga component.

Joao Victor Freeze loan SBC

If you’re not sure about dedicating that much coinage for this card right away, you can try him out first on a three-match loan by completing the alternate SBC for about 4,000 – 6,000 coins. Here are the requirements:

  • Players from Brazil: Min 1
  • Gold Players: Min 2
  • Player Level: Min Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • Players in Squad: 8

While we don’t recommend doing this SBC before trying him out, if you do decide to complete it, you have until Wednesday, December 30 for both, so exactly a week from the initial release.

As always, make sure to regularly check us out on Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK, for all the latest FIFA 21 news, guides, leaks, and more.