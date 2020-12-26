Logo
How to complete FUT Party Bag SBC in FIFA 21: Freeze, OTW, Rulebreakers, RTTF, Record Breaker, TOTGS

Published: 26/Dec/2020 19:55

by Albert Petrosyan
EA SPORTS / FutPanther

EA SPORTS have unveiled the return of a popular SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, called FUT Freeze Party Bag, which gives players a chance to pack a card from one of several past promos in this year’s title.

Introduced in FIFA 20, the Party Bag SBC quickly became a fan-favorite among the FUT player-base as it opened up cards from a lot of promos to be packed again, something which rarely happens.

EA have spiced up the holiday season in Ultimate Team with another running of this squad building challenge, which yields cards from six different promos that have already happened so far in FIFA 21.

Here are the promotions that can be packed in this new Party Bag challenge:

  • Ones to Watch
  • Rulebreakers
  • Road to the Final
  • Record Breaker
  • Team of the Group Stage
  • Freeze
All FIFA 21 special cards
FutPanther
All of the FIFA 21 special cards that can be packed in the FUT Freeze Party Bag SBC

FIFA 21 FUT Party Bag SBC requirements & cost

All that’s required to complete this SBC is an 84-rated squad with at least one In-Form TOTW player. FUTBIN estimates this to currently set you back 70,000 to 80,000 coins, depending on your platform.

  • In-Form TOTW players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 21 FUT Party Bag SBC cheapest solutions

Here are a couple of the cheapest solutions we can find for this SBC, neither of them requiring any loyalty or position change cards.

FIFA 21 Party Bag SBC solution
FUTBIN
One of the cheaper solutions for the FUT Freeze Party Bag SBC in FIFA 21.
FIFA 21 Party Bag SBC solution
FUTBIN
Another cheaper solutions for the FUT Freeze Party Bag SBC in FIFA 21.

There are a couple of important things to note regarding this SBC. Firstly, it’s non-tradeable, so don’t expect to spam it until you can get a good card. Secondly, you only have a very limited time to complete it if you want to – the challenge was made available for only three days and will be expiring on Tuesday, December 29.

If you do decide to go for it, make sure to tweet us what you pack at @UltimateTeamUK and we might reply/share some of them! Good luck!

How to complete Coquelin & Acuna FIFA 21 Showdown SBC – solutions & cost

Published: 26/Dec/2020 19:24

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports

EA Sports has released a new pair of Showdown promo SBCs for Villareal’s Francis Coquelin and Sevilla’s Marcos Acuña ahead of their club’s matchup on December 29.

“Showdown” SBCs are squad-building challenges that give out one of two players and were first introduced in the super-popular Summer Heat promo at the end of the FIFA 20 cycle. There was a lot of speculation that they would be returning for FIFA 21, especially after a leak showed they were being brought back earlier in the week before the announcement.

The two Ultimate Team players are selected based on upcoming real-life fixtures, with a very nice upgrade on the line; the winning team ⁠— and therefore the FUT card ⁠— gets a +2 bonus to their overall rating (down from +3 in FIFA 20), or a +1 each for a draw.

Now that that’s out of the way, lets take a look at the stats for both cards, along with the SBC requirements, price, and some simple solutions.

Coquelin & Acuna Showdown in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Acuna’s Showdown SBC card.
FUTBIN
Stats for Coquelin’s Showdown SBC card.

Coquelin & Acuna Showdown SBC requirements & cost

There are two sets of requirements for each card, and it seems like Coquelin is the more expensive option, at 265,000 to 292,000 FUT Coins depending on your system, compared to the 174,000 to 198,000 required for Acuna.

The requirements for both are listed below, along with the pack reward you’ll receive for completing each one as well:

Marcos Acuña

La Liga

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Player’s Pack

Argentina

  • Number of players from Argentina: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Francis Coquelin

National Duty

  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

La Liga

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Coquelin & Acuna Showdown SBC solutions

Be sure to check back ASAP as we’ll be posting some solutions to each of the SBCs as soon as they become available. As always, to make things as easy as possible, none of them will require and loyalty or position change cards to complete.

If you want to unlock either of these cards, don’t wait around because you only have two days to do so, until Monday, Dec 28, just before the Villareal and Sevilla matchup on Dec. 29. Once the match is over either Coquelin or Acuna will get a +2 OVR stat boost if their team wins, and both will get +1 in the case of a draw.

As always, stay tuned on Dexerto for all the news when EA SPORTS confirms more new Showdown SBCs in the future, and make sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news, leaks, guides, and plenty more.