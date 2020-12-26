How to complete FUT Party Bag SBC in FIFA 21: Freeze, OTW, Rulebreakers, RTTF, Record Breaker, TOTGS

EA SPORTS have unveiled the return of a popular SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, called FUT Freeze Party Bag, which gives players a chance to pack a card from one of several past promos in this year’s title.

Introduced in FIFA 20, the Party Bag SBC quickly became a fan-favorite among the FUT player-base as it opened up cards from a lot of promos to be packed again, something which rarely happens.

EA have spiced up the holiday season in Ultimate Team with another running of this squad building challenge, which yields cards from six different promos that have already happened so far in FIFA 21.

Here are the promotions that can be packed in this new Party Bag challenge:

Ones to Watch

Rulebreakers

Road to the Final

Record Breaker

Team of the Group Stage

Freeze

FIFA 21 FUT Party Bag SBC requirements & cost

All that’s required to complete this SBC is an 84-rated squad with at least one In-Form TOTW player. FUTBIN estimates this to currently set you back 70,000 to 80,000 coins, depending on your platform.

In-Form TOTW players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 21 FUT Party Bag SBC cheapest solutions

Here are a couple of the cheapest solutions we can find for this SBC, neither of them requiring any loyalty or position change cards.

There are a couple of important things to note regarding this SBC. Firstly, it’s non-tradeable, so don’t expect to spam it until you can get a good card. Secondly, you only have a very limited time to complete it if you want to – the challenge was made available for only three days and will be expiring on Tuesday, December 29.

If you do decide to go for it, make sure to tweet us what you pack at @UltimateTeamUK and we might reply/share some of them! Good luck!