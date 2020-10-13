 How to complete Axel Witsel Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions - Dexerto
FIFA

How to complete Axel Witsel Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions

Published: 13/Oct/2020 22:04

by Bill Cooney
Witsel Flashback SBC
EA Sports

FIFA 21

A new Flashback Squad Building Challenge for Axel Witsel is now available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team (FUT) and we have all the info you need to complete the SBC quickly and as cheaply as possible.

SBCs a consistent way to upgrade your Ultimate Team squad in FIFA with limited-time rewards and cards, if you have the coins to complete them. With the 2021 season still in its early stages, they can also provide a very decent boost to your team.

This latest is a Flashback challenge celebrating the early stages of Witsel’s career as an attacking-minded midfielder with an 86 OVR card for the Borussia Dortmund and Belgium star.

If you want to get your hands on it, you’ll need to complete the accompanying SBC which is, fair warning, pretty pricey. However, if you are in the market for an upgrade at midfield, it is a decent option to consider.

Axel Witsel Flashback SBC stats

Axel Witsel's Flashback SBC stats
EA Sports
Stats for Axel Witsel’s Flashback SBC reward card.

Witsel’s stats are on point for an 86 overall rated; dribbling and shooting are his two highest stats at 86 each, but shooting isn’t too shabby either at 83.

As an “attacking-minded” midfielder, it makes sense Defending is his lowest stat at 74, but even that should be decent enough to hold together against similarly-ranked opponents. In reality, you could get away with using him as a box-to-box CM as well.

Axel Witsel Flashback SBC requirements, solutions, cost

There are three required challenges to complete if you want to grab Witsel’s Flashback card, definitely something to consider before you dive head-first into building all the different squads.

BVB

  • Number of players from Dortmund: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  •  Team Chemistry: Min 50
  •  Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

In total, this SBC will run you anywhere from 150,000 to 175,000 FUT coins, depending on which platform you play on. To make things even easier, we’ve got some simple, cheap solutions for each one below that also don’t require any loyalty to complete.

BVB solution

Axel W BVB solution
FUTBIN
A cheap solution to Axel Witsel’s BVB challenge in FIFA 21.

Bundesliga solution

Axel W Bundesliga solution
FUTBIN
Another cheap solution to Axel Witsel’s Bundesliga challenge in FIFA 21.

Top Form solution

Axel Witsel Top Form SBC
FUTBIN
One more affordable solution for Axel Witsel’s Top Form challenge in FIFA 21.

Even with the requirements, prices, and stats for Witsel’s Flashback SBC, it’s still up to you whether or not to spend the time, effort, and FUT coins to pick it up. Whatever way you go though, be sure to choose before it expires on October 22.

As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FUT news, updates, and solutions as we keep going into FIFA 21.
Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 21:20 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 21:28

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Share

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

