How to complete Axel Witsel Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions - Dexerto

A new Flashback Squad Building Challenge for Axel Witsel is now available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team (FUT) and we have all the info you need to complete the SBC quickly and as cheaply as possible.

SBCs a consistent way to upgrade your Ultimate Team squad in FIFA with limited-time rewards and cards, if you have the coins to complete them. With the 2021 season still in its early stages, they can also provide a very decent boost to your team.

This latest is a Flashback challenge celebrating the early stages of Witsel’s career as an attacking-minded midfielder with an 86 OVR card for the Borussia Dortmund and Belgium star.

If you want to get your hands on it, you’ll need to complete the accompanying SBC which is, fair warning, pretty pricey. However, if you are in the market for an upgrade at midfield, it is a decent option to consider.

Axel Witsel Flashback SBC stats

Witsel’s stats are on point for an 86 overall rated; dribbling and shooting are his two highest stats at 86 each, but shooting isn’t too shabby either at 83.

As an “attacking-minded” midfielder, it makes sense Defending is his lowest stat at 74, but even that should be decent enough to hold together against similarly-ranked opponents. In reality, you could get away with using him as a box-to-box CM as well.

Axel Witsel Flashback SBC requirements, solutions, cost

There are three required challenges to complete if you want to grab Witsel’s Flashback card, definitely something to consider before you dive head-first into building all the different squads.

BVB

Number of players from Dortmund: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

In total, this SBC will run you anywhere from 150,000 to 175,000 FUT coins, depending on which platform you play on. To make things even easier, we’ve got some simple, cheap solutions for each one below that also don’t require any loyalty to complete.

BVB solution

Bundesliga solution

Top Form solution

Even with the requirements, prices, and stats for Witsel’s Flashback SBC, it’s still up to you whether or not to spend the time, effort, and FUT coins to pick it up. Whatever way you go though, be sure to choose before it expires on October 22.