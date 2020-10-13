Viral FIFA 21 clip shows why Virgil van Dijk is worth 500k FUT coins

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is worth north of 500,000 coins in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, which is an absolutely whopping amount to pay at this stage of the game. But, a viral clip of the defender proves why his price tag is so enormous.

Last season, when the Merseyside club made securing their 19th English league title a breeze, some fans were calling for their Dutch center back to be given a statue. Some in jest, while others were quite serious about it for the future.

He’s been a real game changer for the club since his arrival from Southampton, and earned a 90-rated Ultimate Team card in FIFA 21.

With the game rolling out on October 9 for all editions, there’s not really been enough time for the market values of players to settle just yet. According to the FUTWIZ database, he’s valued at over half a million already, on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Van Dijk FIFA 21 clip goes viral

As usual, members of the game’s online community have been sharing game clips and screenshots of their best findings since release day.

One video in particular has been doing the rounds like no other, showing the central defender making the most of new AI blocks in-game. Though, it’s fair to say it’s no ordinary block.

Read More: 8 cheap beasts you have to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The ball comes pinging off the left boot of Mohamed Salah, and looks set to hit the top corner of the goal, before van Dijk flies across to the ball and turns it behind for a corner in extraordinary fashion. You’ve got to see this.

Playing against van Dijk in FIFA 21 is actually impossible wtf pic.twitter.com/6rod47hEkp — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 12, 2020

The video, posted by Xav Salazar, has racked up over 2.6 million views at the time of writing. Nobody can quite believe what they’re seeing, but yes, van Dijk looks to be worth the hefty price tag he commands.

If he was doing this game in, game out, you wouldn’t even need a goalkeeper.