 Viral FIFA 21 clip shows why Virgil van Dijk is worth 500k FUT coins
Logo
FIFA

Viral FIFA 21 clip shows why Virgil van Dijk is worth 500k FUT coins

Published: 13/Oct/2020 16:24

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 van dijk and fabinho
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is worth north of 500,000 coins in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, which is an absolutely whopping amount to pay at this stage of the game. But, a viral clip of the defender proves why his price tag is so enormous. 

Last season, when the Merseyside club made securing their 19th English league title a breeze, some fans were calling for their Dutch center back to be given a statue. Some in jest, while others were quite serious about it for the future.

He’s been a real game changer for the club since his arrival from Southampton, and earned a 90-rated Ultimate Team card in FIFA 21.

With the game rolling out on October 9 for all editions, there’s not really been enough time for the market values of players to settle just yet. According to the FUTWIZ database, he’s valued at over half a million already, on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Virgil Van Dijk going up for a header in FIFA
EA SPORTS
Van Dijk winning headers is a regular sight in FIFA 21.

Van Dijk FIFA 21 clip goes viral

As usual, members of the game’s online community have been sharing game clips and screenshots of their best findings since release day.

One video in particular has been doing the rounds like no other, showing the central defender making the most of new AI blocks in-game. Though, it’s fair to say it’s no ordinary block.

The ball comes pinging off the left boot of Mohamed Salah, and looks set to hit the top corner of the goal, before van Dijk flies across to the ball and turns it behind for a corner in extraordinary fashion. You’ve got to see this.

The video, posted by Xav Salazar, has racked up over 2.6 million views at the time of writing. Nobody can quite believe what they’re seeing, but yes, van Dijk looks to be worth the hefty price tag he commands.

If he was doing this game in, game out, you wouldn’t even need a goalkeeper.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 12:07 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 15:47

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Share

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

Advertisement

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Advertisement

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

Advertisement

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Advertisement

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Advertisement

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

Links on this page are affiliate links, if you buy through these links, we may receive a small commission.