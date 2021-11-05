How many people play FIFA 22? Player count tracker

The FIFA franchise has been the dominant force in the world of football games for many years now but how many people are actually playing FIFA 22?

As the best-selling sports franchise of all time, FIFA has mustered a devout audience that only seems to grow year over year, and this time is no different.

FIFA 22 arrived with plenty of improvements, fixes, and new features that have players showing up in droves to compete against the rest of the world out on the pixelated pitch.

This is what the numbers say about the state of the game.

How many active FIFA 22 players are there?

EA announced that over 9 million players have played the game since release, but the breakdown of those numbers is quite complicated after factoring in each family of consoles and their different versions respectively.

“Since launch, we’ve already had 9.1 million players join the game, 7.6 million Ultimate Team squads created and 460 million matches played. We will continue delivering amazing experiences throughout this season, but first – a heartfelt thank you to our incredible community of football fans.”

According to Steamcharts, FIFA 22 has an all-time high of 51,000 concurrent players on PC, and that’s only a sliver of the active player base across all platforms.

How does FIFA 22 compare to the competition?

While there are several other sports games competing with FIFA every year, so far none of them even come close. In March of 2020, EA announced that the franchise had crossed 325 million total sales in its 17-year history.

This is where some other notable sports franchises are estimated to rank in all-time sales:

It’s clear FIFA leads the pack year after year, and the strong launch numbers for FIFA 22 have only further cemented its place at the top.

We will continue to update this article to reflect player data as it changes, so make sure and stay tuned on how many players are logging into FIFA 22.