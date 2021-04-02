How to complete Gervinho FIFA 21 FUT Birthday SBC: Solutions & cost - Dexerto

Gervinho is the latest to receive a FIFA 21 FUT Birthday SBC. The Ivory Coast winger is getting a huge upgrade with the special release, with some absolutely blistering pace and five-star skills. Here’s how you can get it for yourself.

The FUT Birthday promotion is meant to celebrate players’ achievements in respective FIFA titles from years gone by. Gervinho has gotten a card to commemorate FIFA 15 ⁠— however, that’s one of the only games he hasn’t received any special cards in, not even an in-form.

Nevertheless, Gervinho has always been a force to be reckoned with in past FIFAs. His electrifying pace has torn through many defences with seemingly no way of stopping him.

His FIFA 21 FUT Birthday card is a flashback to those days gone by. If you’re looking for a fast addition to your left wing, you might want to give the Gervinho SBC a crack. Here’s what you need to know.

FIFA 21 Gervinho FUT Birthday SBC

Gervinho FUT Birthday in-game stats

Look, it wouldn’t be a Gervinho card without a ludicrous amount of pace, and that’s what his FUT Birthday card has. With 97 Pace, you don’t need to worry about any modifiers. Plus, he has five-star skills, making him perfect for those long runs.

The rest of his stats are pretty good too. With 85+ on three other stats, he’s handy on the left wing. It’s a shame there’s such a glut of good LWs in FIFA 21, but if you want something a bit different to round out your Serie A squad, Gervinho’s FUT Birthday card is a decent option.

Gervinho FUT Birthday SBC requirements

Gervinho’s SBC isn’t like Marco Reus’ where you need three squads just to pick up the card. You only need to complete one SBC to get the Ivory Coast winger.

The requirements are pretty straight-forward, focusing on the Serie A and throwing an IF card into the mix.

Gervinho

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

In-form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

Gervinho FUT Birthday SBC cost

The 85-rated squad, plus the IF on top, makes Gervinho’s SBC a bit on the pricey side despite only needing 11 players. It’ll set you back around 150,000 coins depending on your platform. Here’s a full breakdown of prices.

PlayStation: 160,000

160,000 Xbox: 150,000

150,000 PC: 180,000

Gervinho FUT Birthday SBC solution

Below is a cheap solution to Gervinho’s FUT Birthday SBC that we recommend. They don’t require any loyalty or position changes, so you don’t have to invest any more than you already have.

You’ll have until April 7 to pick up the Gervinho FUT Birthday card. If you do, let us know how he feels on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.

While you’re at it, we’ve got more info on the FUT Birthday promotion right here.