How to complete Mandanda FIFA 21 FUT Birthday Objectives - Dexerto

Looking for a new Nick Pope? Steve Mandanda is popping his head in with an exceptional FIFA 21 FUT Birthday card. Plus, who doesn’t want five-star skills on a keeper? Here’s how you can get it.

Five-star skills as a keeper? Too good to be true right? Well, apparently not.

Steve Mandanda is the latest player to get a FIFA 21 FUT Birthday card as the celebrations keep on going.

The French keeper, now with Marseille, has been a force to be reckoned with in past titles, including his 92-rated TOTS card in FIFA 20.

If you are still having nightmares (or dreams, we don’t judge) about Nick Pope’s five-star skiller GK card from FIFA 20, you can relive them in FIFA 21 with this Mandanda FUT Birthday one. Plus, you don’t even have to invest a dime ⁠— it’s all in Objectives.

A new Pope's in town. 🧤 The latest member of the exclusive fraternity's here. Complete the Objectives to unlock him in #FIFA21 today. pic.twitter.com/erN5JigW6g — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 1, 2021

Mandanda FIFA 21 FUT Birthday in-game stats

Okay, we’ve already mentioned it three times, but let’s say it again: Five-star skills on a goal keeper. That’s what this Mandanda card is offering you. Ever wanted to Rainbow on an opposition striker trying to stop your cheeky run? You can now.

Aside from the five-star skills, Mandanda’s card boasts some pretty handy stats. His speed is quite slow, but between his 89 Reflexes, 88 Positioning, and 87 Handling, it’s going to be pretty hard to get past him.

Mandanda FIFA 21 FUT Birthday Objectives

You’ll have to complete four objectives to unlock the Mandanda FUT Birthday card, but it’s in a pretty fun game mode. All objectives are in the Release the Keeper Friendly game mode, which forces you to play only GKs on the pitch.

GK Giving

Assist 6 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad (including substitutes)

Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player & 200 XP

Scoring Savers

Score 5 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad (including substitutes)

Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player & 200 XP

Gloved Glory

Win 3 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad (including substitutes)

Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player & 200 XP

Goal Scoring Goalies

Score in 7 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad (including substitutes)

Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player & 200 XP

You have until April 7 to get the Mandanda card of your dreams. Even if you can’t slot him in your squad, who doesn’t want to have a five-star skiller keeper?

If you do pick up Mandanda, tweet at us over on @UltimateTeamUK with your best Elasticos and Fake Rabonas.