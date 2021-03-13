Fulham's Terence Kongolo's jaw-dropping FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed - Dexerto

Fulham centre back Terence Kongolo has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, and it includes a recently vanquished Liverpool opponent and a host of other superstars.

Kongolo is perhaps best known for his time in the Premier League with Huddersfield Town, for whom he made over 50 appearances before the south Yorkshire side were relegated back to the Championship.

A loan spell at Fulham later, and the Dutch international has signed permanently for the London side. However, he has had difficulty forcing his way into the team as a resolute defence seeks to keep the Cottagers up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terence Kongolo (@terencekongolo94)

During his time off, it seems that Kongolo, like many of us, spends his time on video games, specifically EA Sports’ FIFA 21. However, unlike some of us, he has a 189 OVR squad and a number of ICONs.

Advertisement

Read More: How to complete Cavani FIFA 21 Flashback SBC

There’s of course Kongolo’s own 99 overall pro player card, but it’s in amongst some jaw-dropping players. Up top is Pele and R9 Ronaldo, with David Beckham, Ruud Gullit, and Neymar also in midfield.

Kongolo is joined in defense by Rio Ferdinand and Javier Zanetti, with Liverpool star Alisson Becker in goal.

Fulham’s Terence Kongolo’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

GK: Alisson Becker – 90

Alisson Becker – 90 RB: James Tavernier – 87

James Tavernier – 87 CB: Rio Ferdinand – 91

Rio Ferdinand – 91 CB: Terence Kongolo – 99

Terence Kongolo – 99 LB: Javier Zanetti – 93

Javier Zanetti – 93 LM: Neymar – 91

Neymar – 91 CM: Ruud Gullit – 90

Ruud Gullit – 90 CM: Curtis Jones – 88

Curtis Jones – 88 RM: David Beckham – 93

David Beckham – 93 ST: Ronaldo – 94

Ronaldo – 94 ST: Pele – 95

However strong Kongolo’s team was, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Redditor, who ran out 3-1 winner. It was a tight game though, with just 11 shots between the two players.

His team is truly scary, with only a few areas genuinely up for improvement. As good as Curtis Jones’ What If card is, there are plenty of other options, including TOTY or other ICON cards. Neither seem to be out of Kongolo’s price range.