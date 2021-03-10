EA Gate trending as employee allegedly caught selling FIFA 21 cards for cash - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have seriously clamped down on FUT coin and card sellers in recent times, but one of their own employees has allegedly been caught selling FIFA 21 ICONs like Ruud Gullit and Ronaldo. EA Gate has started trending on social media, as a result.

Previously, the developers took measures to ensure that trading outside of their own market was nigh on impossible. First, they removed the old FUT trades to stop people selling cards, then came the price ranges, and the list goes on.

In court cases, EA even claimed in-game items could never be sold for real money. The only system to buy things in FIFA 21 and previous games has been to purchase FIFA Points, buy some packs, and try your luck at packing a good player.

On March 10, however, some serious allegations have spread across Twitter like wildfire. If they hold water, it could lead to some serious ramifications.

EA Gate trending over FIFA 21 card selling

The hashtag ‘EA Gate’ started trending, as leaked direct messages claim to show a conversation between what is allegedly an EA employee selling Ultimate Team cards for real cash. These can be seen below, in a tweet from FUTArcade. It must be noted that at this stage, nothing has been proven in relation to this case.

In the conversation, they say: “People are paying $2500 for R9 (Ronaldo) Moments and $1000 for Gullit Moments just to get them listed on the market.” Another message reads: “At the moment we have two packages and they are three ICONs or three ICONs plus TOTY.”

According to these screenshots, these sales would cost a player $750-1000 of real cash.

FIFA 21 community reacts

A number of FIFA 21 streamers – some of which have been pushing for transparency on potential gambling in FIFA for a while – have come out to condemn the actions.

Nepenthez said: “Ultimately it exposes a huge fucking problem with FUT at the moment, to the fact EA employees are (allegedly) having to SELL Icons for people to have a chance of using them. Needs changing.”

On top of that, streamer Nick28T added: “So we grind/trade/open packs and can’t touch these PIM players but EA employees sell them to people secretly for $1,700?!?! LOL I respect the grind but my god…”

Buyers coming forward

The next development in this rapidly moving story is the moving forward of card buyers, some of which claim deals were concluded on WhatsApp. One deleted tweet said: “I mean, it is true. Paid $1300 for these players on WhatsApp. Don’t know how they do it but it works.”

It did have an image attached, but the post has since disappeared.

On top of that, Nick posted another tweet with a video attached – which appears to show the card lands in the player’s account as an untradeable item. Again, though, nothing has been proven in relation to an EA employee or developer being behind the potential dealings.

We await an official statement to clear that up.

