How to complete Cavani FIFA 21 Flashback SBC: cost & solution - Dexerto

Manchester United striker, Edinson Cavani, is going back to the past with a fairly decent-looking Flashback card in FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team, available to players through a new SBC.

Cavani is about as big a name as you’ll be able find in the Premier League, and this new card celebrates his prolific 2016-2017 Ligue 1 season with Paris Saint-Germain.

The new SBC came out with little fanfare from FIFA socials on March 12, but you can see the stats for Cavani’s new card down below:

The 2016-17 season was a special one for the Uruguayan, scoring 14 goals in 14 games at one point, becoming the fourth player in PSG history to score 100 goals for the club, and being named the Ligue 1 Player of the Year on top of all of that.

This Flashback takes Edinson from an 84 for his regular Gold card to a 90 OVR. With improved shooting, passing, and dribbling all coming with the new FIFA 21 Cavani SBC item, let’s take a look at what you have to do to complete it.

FIFA 21 Cavani Flashback SBC

Requirements

El Matador

Number of players from Napoli: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Min 83 Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

El Goleador in Paris

Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Min 84 Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Finesse

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Min 86 Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Cost

Altogether it’s looking like Cavani’s Flashback SBC will run you around 338,000 to 398,000 FUT Coins, according to the FUTBIN database, that is.

Solutions

Down below are some of the cheapest solutions to the required squads, and as always, none of them will require any loyalty or Position change cards to complete.

El Matador SBC

El Goleador in Paris SBC

League Finesse SBC

Cavani FIFA 21 Flashback SBC review

You are getting a 90 OVR Cavani card here, not much to complain about there, but the 330,000 FUT Coin price tag sort of puts this one on the fence. If you have the cash and are looking for the best Man. United team you can make, he’s definitely worth a look.

Whatever you decide to do, this Flashback SBC will only be available for the next week (7 days), so don’t wait around until the last minute to start if you want to grab him.

For more FIFA 21 news, leaks, and promo coverage, follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.