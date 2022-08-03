FIFA Mobile Manager Mode update to tackle Football Manager

EA’s FIFA Mobile is set for one of its biggest-ever updates as the new Manager Mode inclusion is about to become a fully fleshed sim experience with aspects that could rival Football Manager.

Despite not quite sharing the popularity of the mainline FIFA game for console and PC, FIFA Mobile has proven to be quite successful for EA.

The game has gone from strength to strength and players of the mobile game will be interested to hear that FIFA Mobile’s new Manager Mode is about to revolutionize its gameplay and potential experiences.

Making its debut in FIFA Mobile, EA’s Manager Mode has been a common game mode for years in the main releases of FIFA, but this will mark the first time we will see it on the handheld version.

Players will be able to take on other real-life teams in competitive PvP action in a bid to climb the Division Rivals ladder!

The game mode will be conducted in real-time, like Football Manager, and it will require the player to be able to adapt their team on the fly.

Football Manager has long been the king of simulated managerial football with its deep pool of customization options and ability to let fans live out their aspirations of being a football coach.

Before each game of FIFA Mobile’s Manager Mode, the foundation for the game plan will need to be laid out from attacking to defensive strategies as you seek to overcome your opponent and, in EA’s words: “Win matches to earn rewards as you rise up through Division Rivals ranks on your way to FIFA Champions.”

This is just another way to play and enjoy FIFA Mobile and EA has also said: “Plan your strategy, manage your team’s tactics in real-time, and watch them play automatically in this new idle game mode.”

FIFA Mobile is another aspect of EA’s growing football empire, especially with FIFA 23 on the way, the final game before the complete rebranding of the franchise.