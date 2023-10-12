A new EA FC game is on the way and it’s a tactical turn-based spinoff

EA is looking to add to its mobile gaming repertoire with EA Sports FC Tactical. A strategic turn-based iteration on its usual soccer formula.

EA FC signifies the end of the relationship between EA Sports and FIFA but not the end of the developer’s yearly football (soccer) releases. The rebranding has had a tumultuous start with players disappointed at the apparent lack of content.

Those looking for more will apparently have to turn to mobile gaming if they want their fix. We’re not talking about EA Sports FC Mobile either, the free update for FIFA Mobile.

EA Sports FC senior vice president and general manager Nick Wlodyka recently unveiled more info on AE Sports FC Tactical. Following an open beta for the title, EA published a press release outlining its hopes for the mobile game.

EA Sports EA Sports FC Tactical has a hosed of ranked and unranked online game modes.

The “interactive simulation” promises to give players access to over 5,000 real-world soccer stars from more than ten leagues around the world. These include the Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, and more.

“EA Sports FC Tactical embraces strategic gameplay to create an all-new football experience that immerses players in the world’s game like never before,” Wlodyka touted. The developer promised “authentic football action” and hopes that the shift in genre will invite new fans to the franchise.

“We’re excited to welcome fans of turn-based strategy games to join the club as part of the EA Sports FC player community,” Wlodyka explained. There doesn’t seem to be a shortage of ways to play EA Sports FC Tactical either.

Game modes include online friendly matches, Rank matches, Leagues, and Guilds with tactically-focused gameplay involving power play and stamina management. Its turn-based gameplay will allow players to “attack, defend, and perform skill moves”.

EA Sports Players can teach their stars high-skill moves and unlock perfect traits.

EA promised the game would feature options to individually train your favorite football (soccer) stars and improve their performance. They also highlighted customization options for stadiums, kits, and balls.

EA Sports FC Tactical is scheduled to release in early 2024 and the developer has plans to show off detailed elements of the game ahead of that. “We look forward to sharing more on EA SPORTS FC Tactical soon,” Wlodyka finished.