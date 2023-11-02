Is Football Manager 2024 Touch on iPad? FM24 Touch release date

Football Manager 2024 will, once again, be returning to Apple Arcade with FM Touch 24. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

At its core, Football Manager is a game best played on a PC or Laptop. That’s the way the series started out, going all the way back to the Championship Manager days, and it is how the majority of players still play today.

The franchise has expanded well beyond that these days, however. After a tricky go at making a console game between 2006-2008, the series has since returned to current-gen Xbox and PlayStation with a console version.

The other popular way to play has been on mobile with FM Touch. The ability to manage games as you go, at a quicker pace, and without needing a PC has been a godsend for plenty of players.

FM23 marked the return of FM Touch after the mobile version of the game was made a Nintendo Switch exclusive for FM22. That return was heralded by players too, as the game was made available through Apple Arcade.

Well, it’s good news for them this year too. Sports Interactive have confirmed that FM24 will have an FM Touch version for mobile players, and it’ll be back on Apple Arcade once again.

That version of the game is going to be released on November 6, the same day as the PC and console versions also release.

With the game being available through Apple Arcade, you’ll be able to play FM24 Touch through Macbook, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. We haven’t quite reached the level where you could play on an Apple Watch.

If you’re not an Apple Arcade subscriber or have an Android phone, then you’ll be able to access FM24 Mobile through Netflix Games. Even after downloading the game through the App Store or Google Play Stor,e you need a Netflix log-in to play it.