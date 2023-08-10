FC Mobile: Release date, cover athlete, new features & everything we know

Just as EA is about to embark on a new chapter with EA FC, the franchise’s mobile series is always in line for a major overhaul. Here is everything you need to know about FC Mobile.

EA made sure to send FIFA Mobile off in style. The new Manager Mode featured real-life teams in competitive PvP action in a bid to climb the Division Rivals Ladder. The game mode took a page from Football Manager, allowing players to manage their team’s tactics in real-time and watch them play automatically.

Article continues after ad

Despite not grabbing the same headlines as EA FC, there is plenty for mobile gaming fans to be excited about for FC Mobile.

Let’s jump right into what players can expect from the upcoming mobile football game.

EA Sports

FC Mobile launches on September 26. Once the game goes live, players will be able to download the update on the App Store or Play Store. And as per usual, FC Mobile will be free-to-play for everyone.

Vinicius Jr named as cover athlete

EA named Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland as the cover athlete for EA SPORTS FC 24. But for FC Mobile, the team went a different route and named Real Madrid phenom Vinicius Jr as the game cover star.

Article continues after ad

This marks the first time the Brazilian winger features on the cover of a game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

FC Mobile new features

EA provided a sneak peek of what new features fans can expect.

Look & Feel

Matchday experience is taken to a new level with new Broadcast Package updates that include match intro scenes, a new gameplay camera angle, improved goal replays, refreshed set piece cameras, and added commentary.

Gameplay

Take command of the pitch with new Impact Controls like Power Shot, Knock On, and Hard Tackle, that let you experience the beautiful game on mobile like never before. New Elite Shooting System, True Player Personality, and Dynamic Game Speed bring Gameplay to a new level.

Article continues after ad

Locker Room

Customize your team and players to fit your preferred style. Adjust your star players’ kit numbers and kit appearance in Locker Room, a centralized customization hub.

UCL Tournament

Create your own UEFA Champions League journey as you take one of the 32 qualified clubs from the Group Stages to the Finals.