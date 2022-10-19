FIFA 23 is finally getting UEFA Women’s Champions League – but there’s a catch

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

EA SPORTS are bringing the Women’s Champions League to FIFA 23 and beyond, giving players the chance to experience the highest level of European competition.

Back in FIFA 16, EA SPORTS took a major step by introducing Women’s football to the franchise with international teams like England, the United States, Germany, and beyond.

Things have expanded quite a lot since then, with the introduction of Women’s club teams and a career, Sam Kerr being the first female athlete to grace the FIFA cover, female players being used in Pro Clubs, and we’ll also be getting the Women’s World Cup in FIFA 23 too.

Even though EA SPORTS might have their eye on the future with EA SPORTS FC replacing FIFA following FIFA 23, they are still adding new levels of women’s competition to the game.

FIFA 23 getting UWCL mode in “early 2023”

That’s right, at long last, FIFA fans will be able to dive into the Women’s Champions League knockout stages in FIFA 23, as EA has now gotten the exclusive rights to the competition.

This add-on will come once the calendar turns over from 2022 to 2023, with players being able to play as former winners Olympique Lyonnais Féminin as well as Real Madrid Femenino, Chelsea Women, Manchester City Women, and many others.

There is no release date mentioned for the mode beyond “early 2023” so it’ll be a case of keeping an eye out for more details.

EA SPORTS The Women’s Champions League (UWCL) is finally coming to FIFA.

Seeing as this is a multi-year deal, we’ll see the Women’s Champions League follow EA SPORTS over to their new venture – EA SPORTS FC – likely with additional rounds and teams involved.

This could also mean that EA has plans to expand the current women’s career mode moving forward as well. In FIFA 23, you can only start a career mode with a team from the Women’s Super League – the English league – or Division 1 Arkema – which is the French league.

The developers have promised future updates for FIFA 23 to expand this, but, at some point, their focus will shift to the next step in the franchise. There, we hope, there will be plenty more women’s teams to use – including the NWSL and Liga F, the American and Spanish divisions.